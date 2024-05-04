Consistency and patience will hold the key at the Paris Olympics: Tanisha Crasto

Young shuttler Tanisha Crasto believes consistency and patience will play a crucial role at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 as she and seasoned campaigner Ashwini Ponnappa will take on a few of the world’s best shuttlers in the women’s doubles at the Summer Games.

Tanisha and Ashwini made it to the Paris Olympics 2024 after finishing 13th at the end of the qualification cycle. Notably, a total of 48 pairs will qualify for the doubles events - 16 in the men's event, 16 in the women's event, and 16 in the mixed event.

“I feel like one thing we could work on is being more consistent and having more patience on the court because one thing that is very common in this set of players is that the matches go very long and also they are very consistent with the way they play,” Tanisha Crasto told PTI.

“If we work on the same aspect, it could help us in tackling these players. I think we are already there at that level and I think we are very much capable of competing and even winning tournaments,” she added.

“She is one of the legends in Indian women’s badminton” - Tanisha Crasto on Ashwini Ponnappa

Importantly, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini joined hands in January 2023 and started off on an impressive note in the lesser-graded BWF events and eventually stood ahead of fellow compatriots Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the Paris Olympics 2024 race.

Tanisha has stated that the experience of playing with her partner, Ashwini, who is a two-time Olympian, will play an important role at the Summer Games. Furthermore, she stressed the important role Ashwini played in her career to elevate her gameplay.

“She’s one of the legends in Indian women’s badminton, she has a great level of experience," Tanisha Crasto stated. "She has been in this field for so long which helps us on the court because she is very mercurial. She can change plans immediately if things are not working out and she is very motivating on the court."

“There has never been a time when I felt stressed. She gives me great tips on the court. These are the things which only come with experience, how to manage the pressure on the court and that helps me,” she added.

The 21st-ranked pair in the women's doubles world rankings, Tanisha and Ashwini will be locking horns against Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida (Japan), Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan (China) and Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee (South Korea) at the mega event in Paris.

It’s important to note that Tanisha made a swift transition from mixed doubles to women’s doubles after her partner, Ishan Bhatnagar suffered an ACL tear on the court. Nevertheless, she found a perfect partner in Ashwini to get back to the groove.