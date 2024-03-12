"Daylight robbery of the highest order" - X reacts as boxer Nishant Dev crashes out of Olympic qualifiers

India's boxing prospect Nishant Dev went down fighting 1-4 to the USA's Omari Jones in the men's 71kg quarterfinals at the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

The game was effectively one of two halves, with Jones, who was also the silver medalist of the 2021 World Boxing Championships, dominating proceedings and getting off to a perfect 5-0 start.

Although Dev tried to come back stronger in the second round, he was parried around by his opponent, albeit ending the second round with a 4-1 scoreline in his favor. The Indian seemed confident after this performance.

However, in the final round, Jones punched above his weight and tilted the result in his favor.

Nonetheless, allegations of unfair decisions from the umpires arose from Indian spectators, who felt that Dev should have been able to win by a decent margin.

In this piece, we bring to you some of the best reactions from users of the microblogging site X:

"Daylight robbery of the highest order"

"Absolutely shocking result!"

Nishant's loss is a joke"

"Should be 3-2 in favor of Nishant Dev"

"Extremely unlucky"

"We just aren't surprised anymore"

"Unlucky, he got robbed"

"What nonsense...Nishant Dev was definitely the better boxer in round 3"

"Nishant Dev...you are a champion"

India now stands at four quotas for the Paris Olympics

With Dev’s loss, India stands at four quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths with brilliant performances at the Asian Games.

All is, however, not lost for Dev, as the Indian boxing contingent will get another chance to seal their berths for the Summer Olympics.

Another World Qualification Tournament, to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from May 23 to June 3 will allow them the opportunity to showcase their wares.