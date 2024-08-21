"Definitely wasn’t my best performance” - Sift Kaur Samra reflects on Paris Olympics 2024 experience

India's 50-meter rifle three positions shooter Sift Kaur Samra took to Instagram to reflect on her experience at the Paris Olympics 2024. She expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to represent the nation on such a prestigious stage.

Sift discussed her performance and assured her well-wishers that she would return stronger after the challenges she faced in the French capital. She also thanked her coaches, friends, and family for their unwavering support.

“What an experience that was, it was more than I could have ever imagined. The opportunity to represent India at the Olympics is a dream every young athlete has had in their lives and I’m incredibly grateful that I lived my dream. It definitely wasn’t my best performance, I had a lot of expectations like some of you may have had but as they say, every setback is a learning and I have had many learnings from Paris 2024 that I take back with me,” she wrote on Instagram.

“As I move onto the next phase of my journey, I promise to look back at Paris 2024 with lot of love for my 22 year old self as I never imagined to represent India this early,” she added.

Sift Kaur Samra settled for 31st rank in the qualification round of the Paris Olympics 2024

In the qualification round of the Paris Olympics 2024, Sift Kaur Samra settled for the 31st rank after her total score of 575 - 22X. She accumulated scores of 195 (Prone), 187 (Standing) and (187) Kneeling in the qualification round of the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s event.

Her compatriot Anjum Moudgil was ranked 18th with a total score of 584 - 26X. Notably, the top eight shooters from the qualification round moved to the final.

Sift had secured an individual gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. She secured a silver medal along with Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik in the team event.

It’s worth noting that Sift Kaur Samra has accumulated five medals at the Junior World Cup. She also secured a gold medal at the National Games and a bronze medal on debut at the ISSF World Cup.

