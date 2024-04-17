Delhi High Court seeks NRAI’s stand on shooter Manini Kaushik’s plea to participate in Olympic selection trials

Asian Games silver medallist shooter Manini Kaushik filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to allow her to participate in upcoming Olympic selection trials, starting from April 19 at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

On April 16, Tuesday, Delhi High Court sought the center’s and the National Rifle Association of India’s (NRAI) stand on the petition filed by the 50m Rifle 3 Positions shooter Manini Kaushik.

Manini, who had questioned the eligibility criteria to compete in the trials, took a sigh of relief after Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked authorities to seek instructions on the same aspect by next week.

"In the meantime, instructions in respect of permitting the petitioner (Manini Kaushik) to participate (in the trials), without prejudice to the rights and contentions of respondents, be taken," said the court which listed the case for further hearing on April 22.

Furthermore, the petitioner’s lawyer stated that it was an unfortunate case where a player, whose contribution to the sport was acknowledged by the Prime Minister in a letter to her after clinching the silver medal at the Asian Games, has not been called for the selection.

Observing that sportspersons should be given more respect, Justice Gedela asked the authorities to permit the petitioner to participate in the trials during the pendency of her plea.

"I am not saying select her. (But) let her participate. There is no time. It is already 16th. Give her the opportunity to participate in the selection process.. We will hear you. It will not prejudice you," the court remarked. "

(There has to be) some credibility of the PM's letter to her," it said.

NRAI had its say on the court’s remarks in Manini Kaushik’s case

NRAI went on to emphasize that the case was not adversarial and stated that the petitioner (Manini Kaushik) was a skilled shooter. However, allowing her to participate would bear consequences, considering the presence of similarly placed contenders.

NRAI clarified that the selection process was meticulously structured, and the eligibility criteria for participation were clearly defined.

Earlier in the past Olympic trials, the NRAI used to award 10 bonus points to Olympic quota winners while fourth-placed shooters at the ISSF World Championships were awarded five points.

Notably, shooters with gold medals at the World Cup were given six bonus points, while the silver and bronze medallists bagged four and two points, respectively.

These bonus points proved pivotal during India’s selection trials for the Olympics. While many aspirants struggled to accumulate sufficient points in the final tally, those with bonus points enjoyed a considerable advantage. Unexpectedly, bonus points helped shooters who were out of form, leading up to the Olympics.

However, for the Paris Olympics 2024, NRAI revised the criteria. Under the new criteria, only two bonus points will be awarded to Olympic quota winners in the pistol category and one to rifle shooters.

