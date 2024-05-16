Delhi High Court upholds Indian shooting federation's 2024 Paris Olympics selection policy

The Delhi High Court has upheld the 2024 Paris Olympics selection policy formulated by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Shooter Manini Kaushik had filed a petition questioning the eligibility criteria after her non-inclusion in the Olympic selection trials. Having failed to meet the criteria by a fraction, she challenged the eligibility criteria that allowed only the top five shooters in a category to participate in the trials.

In a ruling announced on Thursday, May 16, the Delhi High Court court rejected the petition filed by Manini, thereby supporting the criteria set forth by the NRAI for the Paris Olympics.

K. Sultan Singh, Secretary General of NRAI, hailed the verdict and stated that the federation's policy was "fair, reasonable and transparent."

"Our selection policy for the Olympic Games 2024 stands upheld being fair, reasonable and transparent. All the athletes have been given a fair chance. The policy is more inclusive for the shooters to qualify," he said in a press release.

Manu Bhaker and Vijayveer Sidhu book 2024 Paris Olympics berths

Manu Bhaker and Vijayveer Sidhu have booked their berths at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The pair won the fourth and final Olympic selection trials in the 25M pistol events at the M.P. State Shooting Academy (MPSSA) ranges on Tuesday.

Bhaker shot a world record-equalling 42 in the women’s 25M T4 final. She dominated the women’s 25M Pistol trials, winning two and coming second in the other two. In the end, she was the only shooter to not score below 580 in the qualification round even once.

In the men’s 25M Rapid-Fire Pistol T4 decider, Sidhu scored 34 to emerge victorious. He took the lead after the second five-shot series and managed to hold on to it till the eighth and final series.

In all, Indian shooters have won 21 Olympic quota places in the forthcoming Summer Games. While the maximum slots were secured in the rifle and pistol disciplines, five quota places have been bagged in the shotgun discipline.