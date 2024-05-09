Doha Diamond League 2024: How to watch Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Jena in action?

India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are all set to take part in the men’s javelin event in the Doha Diamond League, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 10.

All eyes will be on Neeraj, who will be making his comeback seven months after winning the gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. The upcoming event also marks the beginning of Neeraj’s participation in the Paris Olympics to be held later this year.

After winning the gold medal in Tokyo three years ago, expectations will be high from Neeraj when he steps out in Paris. With a best throw of 89.94 meters, Neeraj will also be looking to breach the 90-meter mark in Doha. Earlier this year, 19-year-old Max Dehning became the youngest man to throw 90 meters and Neeraj will be aiming to join the club as well.

Jena, on the other hand, has come up the ranks in the last 12 months. He pulled off his best throw of 87.54 meters in the Asian Games last year. In 2023, he also finished fifth in the World Athletics Championships that was held in Budapest.

Jena and Neeraj will have tough competition in the Diamond League as the likes of Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch and Julius Yego will also take part.

Doha Diamond League 2024: When to watch Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in action?

The men’s javelin event in the Doha Diamond League, featuring Kishore Jena and Neeraj Chopra, can be watched from 10:12 pm IST (7:42 pm local time).

Doha Diamond League 2024: Where to watch Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena?

The live streaming of the Doha Diamond League will be available on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel, although all territories may not have rights to access the page. Indian fans can watch Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s event live on Sports18 Network and JioCinema.