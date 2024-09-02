"DP Manu trapped in fake doping case"- Coach Kashinath Naik believes his ward was sabotaged prior to Paris Olympics 2024

Indian javelin thrower DP Manu had faced a huge setback, when he was banned by the National Doping Agency, ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. In June, Manu got tested for an anabolic steroid. He was subsequently banned from taking part in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, by NADA.

The ban meant that his dream of appearing at the Games in Paris was shattered. However, his coach, Kashinath Naik, has since come out with a statement. He has claimed that that the young thrower did nothing wrong and feels Manu was trapped in a fake doping case.

"There is no doubt that Manu DP was trapped deliberately in a fake doping and steroid case. It is clear to me, that someone has done something to sabotage Manu. He has never taken any steroids in his life, nor will he ever take them," Kashinath told NNIS Sports.

Naik further revealed what Manu has been going through ever since the unfortunate incident. He stated that the 24-year-old is still very upset, having worked really hard for years, and then not being able to compete. The coach also shared that the thrower is hardly talking to anyone.

"He is really upset and is not talking much. Getting punished for a mistake that someone's not committed, is heartbreaking. Especially, something like the Olympics, for which, he worked hard for 6-7 years, to then not compete. We are fighting against the wrongdoing, lets see what happens."

DP Manu was to compete along with fellow star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra

India was expected to send a three-member javelin throw contingent for the Games in Paris. DP Manu was supposed to feature at the Olympics through rankings. Star thrower, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena, had qualified for the event through direct qualification.

India eventually ended their javelin throw campaign at the quadrennial event with a silver medal. It was Chopra, the gold medalist at Tokyo 2020, who excelled once again, clinching a second place podium finish in Paris.

DP Manu, is still young and will likely do everything, to make it to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

