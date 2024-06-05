Dutee Chand’s appeal against 4-year suspension dismissed

Dutee Chand’s appeal against her suspension has been turned down by the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP). Back in August 2023, Chand was handed a four-year ban after she failed two dope tests. In December 2022, she tested positive for selective androgen receptor modulators: Ligandrol, andarine, and ostarine.

She is out of action until January 2027 after her ban period started on January 3, 2023.

After being banned, she had to give away her won medals since her sample was collected on December 5, 2022. On Chand’s appeal, the ADAP decided not to interfere with the decision taken by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP).

Recently, The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) included Chand’s suspension while updating their list of sanctions. However, the NADA refrained from divulging further details of the order so that they were not made public. They also did not publish the report on Chand being suspended after her doping violation.

Chand had earlier claimed that she consumed the androgen receptor modulators on the advice of her physiotherapist. She said that it was her manager, who purchased the substance from the chemist’s shop. However, his manager said that he asked another person to buy the substance, the name of whom he failed to remember.

Dutee Chand’s career in brief

Dutee is the current holder of the national record after she clocked 11.17 seconds in the 100-meter event in the Indian Grand Prix IV in Patiala back in 2021. Back in the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, Chand brought home gold in the 100m and 200m events.

She also won the gold medal in the Khelo India University Games back in May 2022 after clocking 11.68 seconds. Chand is also the third Indian female athlete to qualify for the 100m event in the Olympics. Moreover, she has won four medals in the Asian Championships.