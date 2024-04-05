Eco-friendly Olympic Aquatic Center inaugurated ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

In the bustling heart of Seine-Saint-Denis, nestled within the vibrant city of Saint-Denis, lies a beacon of sporting excellence: the Olympic Aquatic Centre (OAC). Recently unveiled in a grand inauguration ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 202.

With its sleek design and cutting-edge amenities, the OAC is poised to host a multitude of aquatic events during the Paris 2024 Games, including artistic swimming, diving, and the preliminary phase of water polo. Its strategic location alongside the Arena Porte de la Chapelle further enhances accessibility and convenience for athletes and spectators alike.

Tony Estanguet, brimming with pride, expressed his gratitude for the timely completion of the OAC, stated:

"It is with great emotion that we receive the keys to the Olympic Aquatic Centre. We're very proud to see this magnificent facility delivered by the Greater Paris Metropolis, and what's more, a month ahead of schedule!"

President Macron, in his address during the inauguration ceremony, emphasised the enduring legacy that such infrastructural marvels will leave behind. "We want to welcome the world, our athletes to win a lot of medals and it to be an incredible moment of French pride," he remarked.

"But we also want these structures to remain, as with the Olympic and Paralympic Village. For us, this is one of the big elements of heritage," he added.

Indeed, beyond the glory of victory, the Paris 2024 Games aspire to leave a lasting imprint on the communities they touch, fostering a culture of sportsmanship and inclusivity for generations to come.

How can Indians qualify in swimming for Paris 2024?

As the qualification window for swimming in the Paris 2024 Olympics draws closer, athletes from around the globe are fervently striving to secure their coveted spots. Focusing on Indian swimmers, the path to Olympic glory hinges on two primary avenues: achieving Qualifying Times (OQT & OCT) and ranking high enough based on world rankings.

The journey to Olympic qualification for Indian swimmers is fraught with challenges and rigorous competition. To earn their ticket to Paris 2024, swimmers must meet specific time standards set by FINA, the international governing body for aquatic sports. Olympic Qualifying Times (OQT) represent the pinnacle of achievement, guaranteeing direct entry into the Games.

However, for those who narrowly miss the mark, Olympic Consideration Times (OCT) offers a glimmer of hope, providing an opportunity for selection based on world rankings and available quota places.

In addition to time standards, swimmers can also secure their place in Paris 2024 by ascending the ranks of global competition. With the June 23rd deadline looming large, every stroke, every lap becomes a crucial step towards realizing Olympic dreams.