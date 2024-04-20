"Entire team is working hard and I will give it everything I have" - Mirabai Chanu seeks blessings ahead of Paris Olympic campaign

Mirabai Chanu's performance in the recent IWF World Cup paved the way for a well-deserved place in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

While the lifts were nothing to write home about by the star weightlifter's lofty standards, as they came following a six-month injury break and a short training period, Mirabai is happy with the final outcome.

During an exclusive interaction, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist told Sportskeeda she hoped that the hard work put in by her team would translate into a medal in Paris.

"I am happy with my performance at the recent IWF World Cup considering that I took part after a long rest period of around 5 months. I took part following a very short training period and so I have gained in confidence following the World Cup," Mirabai said.

The 29-year-old double Olympian, who is keen to add to her Olympic medals tally in Paris, sought the "blessings and good wishes" of Indian sports fans.

"This time as well (in Paris) I will try my best to win a medal for the country one more time. The entire team is working really hard and I will give it everything I have," she declared in between training sessions.

"We do need the blessings and good wishes of everyone in order to be successful in this regard," Mirabai Chanu added.

The ace weightlifter, who lifted a total of 184 kg (81 kg snatch and 103 kg clean and jerk), finished third in the women's 49 kg Group B event at the IWF World Cup.

"Being off social media helped me recover and focus better on the task on hand" - Mirabai Chanu

The Tokyo silver medalist has focussed solely on training and recovery of late

Mirabai Chanu has been focussing solely on her training and recovery post-injury, so much so that she has been off social media and has refrained from visiting her home as well.

She was quick to clarify, however, that her social media silence is not on account of being troubled by online users.

"I have not been very active on social media ever to be honest. During my injury phase, I made it a point to be off social media and away from my phone. It's not that I am away from social media since I am troubled in any way by users," she explained.

"Being off social media helped me recover and also helped me focus better on the task on hand," Mirabai Chanu disclosed. "I did not go home as I did not want my training schedule to be interrupted in any way."

Mirabai's coach Vijay Sharma added that IOS Sports and Entertainment is doing a commendable job managing her social media presence.

"Mira's social media is essentially managed by IOS Sports and Entertainment. She does not have time to engage in social media so IOS does a great job on that front," Vijay Sharma affirmed.