“Every single mistake, every single good and bad training will come together” - Anjum Moudgil confident of better show at Paris 2024 Olympics

Anjum Moudgil, a well-known name in Indian shooting, is all set to feature in her second Olympics in Paris. The 30-year-old Indian shooter from Chandigarh won medals at the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships and also reached the World No. 1 position in 3 position.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Anjum Moudgil shared her insights on Indian shooting’s prospects at the Paris Olympics. She also recounted her experience at the Tokyo Olympics and how it played a vital role in her growth and development.

The COVID pandemic in 2020 disrupted the world, including the Olympic Games which were set to be held in Tokyo that year. The Games were eventually postponed by a year, interrupting the preparation of many athletes.

Talking about her experience at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Anjum Moudgil highlighted the unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic.

"So, the 2020 Olympics were quite different from any other games because of COVID," she recalled.

"A lot of things were changed at the last minute, like, firstly, the Olympics were postponed, and everyone is in very good shape in 2020. But because of COVID, everyone was out of training for a couple of months at a stretch.

“And then, even when the training resumed, we were out of our homes for a very long duration. And, you know, for many people, many family members were not keeping well. So, there were many things that were happening at the same time. And then we were in Croatia because we had to leave India because of the second wave that was very intense in India,” she added.

The Tokyo Olympics tested the resilience of athletes worldwide. Moudgil vividly remembers the heightened anxiety surrounding daily COVID tests and the constant threat of the virus over the games.

"Every single day, we had to give a COVID test. And rather than, you know, focusing on [the competition], [everyone was focusing on] giving the test for our shooting on a given day, everyone was really worried that we were just hoping that last minute, no one got positive," she said.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Moudgil’s performance was nothing short of impressive. The World Championship silver medalist expressed satisfaction with how she competed in Tokyo and spoke about how she felt mentally and physically fit despite the pressure of a big event.

“If I see my performance, I was very, very prepared for the physical preparation that I did. And the way I shot the match, I was in such a calm position, and so much, I have, I had a very good hold of my mind and my body,” Moudgil said.

“So, I was very happy with the, you know, the performance in Tokyo, just missing by three points, was, was disheartening. But I think I was happy in terms of when people say, there's a lot of pressure going to the Olympic Games, but because I knew I had done my preparation well, I was in a very good position,” she added.

Moudgil finished 15th in the 50m rifle 3 positions qualifying round and 18th in the mixed 10m air rifle, failing to make it to the final of both the events in Tokyo.

The post-Olympic period brought its own set of trials for Moudgil and her fellow shooters. Criticism and scrutiny from various quarters tested their resolve and resilience. However, Moudgil viewed this period as instrumental in her growth and development as an athlete.

“The experience I had for Tokyo, during the Tokyo preparation and in Tokyo and post-Tokyo, I think the most helpful experience would be the post-Tokyo one, because there was so much criticism the shooters had to face for not winning the medal that it really made us so strong mentally to take all the criticism and build ourselves upon that.

“So I think all that will help me in my journey going ahead for Paris. And yeah, that's, I mean, every single mistake and every single good training and bad training, everything would just come together in Paris. So, I'm really hoping for the best,” she said.

“Let's expect the best from the team. And then just leave it to the day to see what results come” – Anjum Moudgil ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

India's performance in international shooting competitions has significantly improved in recent years, and expectations are high for the Indian shooters to win a medal in Paris.

Reflecting on the current scenario of the sport in India, Moudgil expressed optimism about the team's potential for success at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

"If we see how the shooters are doing in the competition apart from the Olympics and the current year and the last year, I would say we can expect a lot of medals," Moudgil claimed.

However, she acknowledged the unpredictable nature of competition and the importance of preparation and dedication.

"It's just what happens on the given day in Paris; it's not in our hands. I'm sure the way the team is preparing and the staff is preparing, everyone's giving 100%. So, we can wish for the best from the shooters in Paris. And as far as expectations are there, I would say let's expect the best from the team. And then just leave it to the day to see what results come," she concluded.

Anjum Moudgil is set to take part in the 50 m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Olympics 2024.