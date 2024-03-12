FIH World Rankings: Indian men slip to 4th, women’s team ranked 9th

Team India, on Tuesday, March 12, descended one spot to the fourth rank in the latest FIH Men’s World Rankings. Germany, on the other hand, ascended to the third position after their remarkable unbeaten performance at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

Notably, Team India, with 2761 points, weren’t part of the recently concluded Olympic Qualifiers as they had directly qualified for the Paris Olympics, thanks to their gold medal-winning show at the Asian Games last year.

Meanwhile, Germany (2786) were unbeaten at the Olympic Qualifiers in Oman. They later bagged two wins and secured two draws against Argentina and Belgium during the Santiago del Estero mini tournament in the FIH Pro League to move past Team India.

After bagging two wins against India and losing an encounter to Australia in the India leg of the FIH Pro League, currently, Netherlands are at the top of the rankings with 3060 points. Belgium, with 2848 points, maintain their second rank after their impressive performance in the Qualifiers in Spain.

With their standout performances during the FIH Pro League in India, Australia (2757 points) moved one spot up ahead of England (2720) to occupy the fifth position in the tally. Argentina (2524) and Spain (2296) retained their seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

Moving forward, France (2085) settled for the ninth rank while New Zealand (2025) ascended to the top 10 rankings following their good show in the Qualifiers, steamrolling Pakistan in the bronze-medal game to make it to the quadrennial event.

Team India Women ranked ninth

Shifting our focus to the women’s rankings, Team India are ranked ninth with 2215 points as they failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. The rankings are being dominated by Netherlands with 3422 points, thanks to their 12 wins in the Pro League.

Argentina (2827) and Germany (2732) went past Australia (2678) to occupy second and third positions, respectively, following impressive performances during the Santiago del Estero mini-tournament. On the other hand, Belgium (2499), moved one spot down to the fifth spot due to their four successive losses in the Pro League.

England continue to hold the sixth spot while Spain are at the seventh rank with China (2226) moving ahead of Team India to make it to the eighth rank.