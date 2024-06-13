"Follow a proper diet and proper recovery" - Mary Kom to Indian boxers ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

While the countdown to the Paris Olympics 2024 has already begun, Olympic medalist boxer Mary Kom has wished all the Indian boxers set to take part in the mega event in Paris.

She has conveyed her best wishes to the boxers representing India and has also given them some valuable advice when it comes to their training and recovery.

It is important for athletes to focus on crucial aspects such as training and recovery apart from performance and strategy, particularly ahead of a big event such as the Paris Olympics 2024.

Mary Kom was addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony of the 20th Self-Defence Technique Summer Camp-2024 for Girls in Delhi.

Trending

While talking to the media, Mary Kom wished all the boxers best of luck, hoping for them to claim medals for the nation.

"I wish all the boxers all the very best. I hope they come back with medals, though I cannot say how much exactly I expect out of the contingent, since boxing is a sport where you lose, you lose and do not get another chance. I hope they get a good draw as well," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Olympic medalist advised the boxers to follow a proper diet. She also underlined the need to be mentally strong and to maintain a proper training schedule and get enough recovery.

"Keep your preparation great. Follow a proper diet, and follow proper recovery. You should not disturbed mentally, focus should be strong. In the games village as well, they will have to focus on proper training and recovery," she concluded.

India bags 6 quotas in boxing for Paris Olympics 2024

India managed to bag as many as six quotas in boxing for the Paris Olympics 2024. Amit Panghal (51kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) are the six names across various categories.

Lovlina Borgohain, Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, and Preeti Pawar earned their respective quotas at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year following their impressive performances.

The remaining three quotas came during the Boxing World Qualifiers event in June. Courtesy victories in their quarterfinal bouts in their respective weight categories; Amit, Nishant and Jaismine obtained their quotas.

Come Paris Olympics 2024, India will be eager to better their all-time best tally of seven medals. This includes a gold which they won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Games are set to commence on July 26 and will go on until August 11.