Fouaad Mirza set to compete in multiple tournaments ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Ace Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza is gearing up for an intense preparation ahead of the Paris Olympics. With the green light from the Sports Ministry of India received on Thursday (March 14), Fouaad is all set to take part in five pivotal equestrian competitions crucial for his Olympic preparations.

The Ministry's approval comes with financial backing, covering various expenses including airfare, accommodation, entry fees, and horse grooming, among other expenditures, ensuring Fouaad's focus remains solely on his performance.

Fouaad Mirza, Priyanka Goswami among athletes to receive support

The support does not end there. Fouaad will also get help from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to purchase necessary equipment, such as riding gear, ensuring that he has the greatest resources for his endeavors.

At 32 years old, Fouaad holds the position of the first reserve in the Olympic Group Rankings and the second reserve in the Olympic World Rankings for Paris, making his preparation even more critical as he stands on the brink of Olympic participation.

In addition to Fouaad's preparations, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved racewalker Priyanka Goswami's plan to train in Australia. Priyanka will spend an extra 34 days working with coach Brent Vallance, honing her talents for the following trials.

The support from MOC doesn't stop at equestrian and racewalking. It extends to para-sports as well, with para-athletes receiving crucial assistance for their preparations.

Para shooter Singhraj Adhana, para-athlete Pranav Soorma, and para-badminton players Nithya Sre and Mandeep Kaur are among those who will benefit from support covering equipment, sparring partner fees, and physiotherapist fees, ensuring they have everything they need to excel in their respective fields.

Rinku Hooda, another para-athlete, has also received financial aid for his participation in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, demonstrating the government's commitment to supporting athletes from all disciplines.

Last week, MOC also provided financial support to Asian Games medalist Anush Agarwalla, highlighting the continued efforts to improve India's participation and performance on the world athletic scene.

With such widespread backing, Indian athletes like as Fouaad Mirza and others have the opportunity to make an impact at the Paris Olympics.