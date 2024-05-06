“He never refused to give his sample” - Bajrang Punia’s legal counsel responds to claims of not providing urine sample

Celebrated Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia’s legal counsel has responded to NADA’s claims of the wrestler not providing urine sample for a dope test. Notably, Bajrang has been provisionally suspended after failing to provide a urine sample after the trials at NIS Patiala in March.

Bajrang’s legal representative clarified that the wrestler never outright declined to provide his sample. Instead, he simply requested information on why the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) had not responded to his earlier objection to the expired kit for taking his sample.

"Not exactly. He never refused to give his sample. He simply asked why NADA had not responded to his earlier objection on expired kit. He asked them to respond and that then he would give his sample," the athlete's legal counsel said (via RevSportz).

The wrestling selection trials were conducted in March 2024 to select the team for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Bishkek in April.

Bajrang Punia took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his side of the explanation on the matter.

“I want to clarify the news about me being asked to take a dope test!!! I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials, I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to collect my sample and then take my dope test. My lawyer Vidush Singhania will reply to this letter in due course of time,” Punia wrote on X.

Bajrang Punia fails to make the cut for final Olympic qualifiers

On March 10, Bajrang, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, bowed out from the Paris Olympics race after losing his bout in the selection trials for the national wrestling team for Olympic Qualifiers.

It’s important to note that Bajrang is not selected for the final Olympic qualifier to be held in Istanbul from May 9 to 12. With no Indian yet to win an Olympic quota in the 65 kg category, Sujeet Kalkal will represent India at the World Qualifiers.

Furthermore, Punia will be ineligible to take part in the final Olympic trials to select the Indian wrestling contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Initially, The Tribune newspaper reported Bajrang’s suspension on May 5, Sunday. According to reports, the suspension letter was sent to the wrestler and not to the WFI. Bajrang has been given two days till May 7 to come up with a proper explanation.

In December 2023, top wrestlers from the nation, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat were at the helm of the protest accusing the former BJP MP and president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, of sexual harassment.