"Hockey has made my life" - Amit Rohidas expresses unconditional love for the sport after Paris Olympics 2024

For Amit Rohidas, hockey holds a special place, very close to his heart. The ace defender of the Indian hockey team was all smiles while talking about the sport that has earned him immense accolades and laurels from the entire country.

Rohidas played a huge part in India's bronze medal triumph at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 31-year-old expressed that whatever love and blessing he is receiving right now, is owed to the sport of hockey.

Amit spoke with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of a felicitation event for PR Sreejesh in Delhi.

"Hockey has made my life. Today, if I am standing here, receiving the entire nation's love, it's because of hockey. I don't know what I would be doing if I did not become a hockey player," he said. "Being part of this special bronze medal accomplishment was only possible because I picked up a passion for this beautiful sport as a kid."

The star defender was happy to reveal what his celebrations looked like post India's emphatic 2-1 victory over Spain. Amit Rohidas was unable to celebrate India's sensation victory in the quarterfinals as he was sent off with a red card. However, he made up for it with a dance post the bronze medal match.

"I could not celebrate that amazing quarterfinal win properly. So, when we won the bronze medal, I was ecstatic. I celebrated the win with my team with all my heart. I even danced in the dressing rooms. I then spoke with my family back home, who were all extremely proud and happy," he said.

"Not just me, but the entire country is celebrating as one" - Says a proud Amit Rohidas

Amit Rohidas showed pride in his team for winning India a consecutive second Olympic medal in hockey. The player shared that the win belongs to the entire nation. The bronze in Paris is a follow-up to another bronze medal victory from 2020 Tokyo.

"In 2020, it was our first Olympic medal after 41 years. And now, after 52 years we have won a consecutive medal. This makes the Paris Olympics very special. It is not just me who is celebrating, but the entire country gets to celebrate as one," Rohidas said.

Before signing off, Amit Rohidas appeared focused as he shared his upcoming plans and what lies next for him.

"We do not have much time as we play the Asian Champions Trophy next month. I will get back to training with the team as we want to continue winning," he concluded.

