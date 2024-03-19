Hope that we get to see an Indian Volleyball team at the Olympics, says squash player Saurav Ghosal

Indian squash superstar Saurav Ghosal was elated to witness the growth of volleyball as a sport in India. While acknowledging the emergence of the Prime Volleyball League, he was hopeful that India’s volleyball team would qualify for the Olympics soon.

Ghosal was spotted at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, cheering for the Bengaluru Torpedoes on Saturday. He heaped praise on the RuPay Prime Volleyball League for playing a major role in popularizing 'Volleyball' in India.

About the Indian Volleyball team’s prospects of reaching the Olympics, Saurav was quoted as saying in a press release:

“The Olympics is like the Holy Grail for sport, and the biggest honor for an Indian. One can have hope they progress as players, as a team collectively, and get the necessary qualification criterion to be able to get into the Olympics."

"And you know, once you get there, it's an opportunity to really enjoy the moment and do justice to all the talent and potential that you have. So, I wish them all the very best and I truly hope from the bottom of my heart that we get to see an Indian volleyball team at the Olympics. Very soon," he added.

“Having legends like David Lee inspires not just the players but the kids watching”- Saurav Ghosal

Saurav Ghosal came to support the Bengaluru Torpedoes in what was a must-win clash against Mumbai. His team thrashed Mumbai Meteors 3-0 (15-13, 16-14, 15-10) in a do-or-die encounter.

Ghosal acknowledged the RuPay Prime Volleyball League’s contribution to providing a great platform for budding players to showcase their talent. He further highlighted the presence of legendary names in the league which helps the youngsters rub shoulders with them.

“I think it's a great initiative, the league is popularizing a sport which hasn't probably gotten the recognition that it deserves considering how difficult this sport is. Having legends like David Lee inspires not just the players, but also the people and the kids watching,” he said.

“And it's brilliant to see them imparting their knowledge, wisdom, and experience to the Indian players and it's a great opportunity for the Indian players to learn from them in this kind of window, and hopefully take Indian volleyball to the next level and make our country proud on the world stage,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that squash will be making its debut at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Despite the age not on his side, Saurav Ghosal will be grinding hard to stake a claim at the biggest sporting event.