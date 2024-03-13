"Hoping to get the seeding first" - Loh Kean Yew on his chances in Paris Olympics 2024

Ace shuttler Loh Kean Yew from Singapore has kept his fingers crossed ahead of the Paris Olympics to be held later this year. The former world champion took part in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 where he lost to Jonatan Christie.

The top 14 players in the world will be seeded in the Paris Olympics and will be drawn against players ranked below them. Currently ranked No.12 in the world, the Malaysian star is looking to qualify among the 14 players.

Kean Yew, who achieved his highest ranking of No.3 in the world, also recalled the times when he played in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm hoping to get the seeding first. And then if I get a good seeding, then obviously I will be grouped [against] the non-seeded, right, and then probably we will see the luck of the draw from there,” Kean Yew told Olympics.com.

"I'm actually quite looking forward to experiencing it, because in Tokyo, I'd finally made it to the Olympics but everything was so different. Even on court when we played, it was silent,” Kean Yew said.

"I've been married for almost a year now" - Loh Kean Yew

Back in December 2023, Kean Yew dropped a post on his social media account where he announced his wedding. The youngster has kept his personal and professional life different, with very little known about his spouse.

"I've been married for almost a year now, it's just that I've kept it a secret," Kean Yew said.

However, he said that his hunger to perform well has increased ever since starting a family and he wishes to do well for them now.

“Obviously the commitment and responsibility is much more now. I want to do better for the sake of my wife and my family.”

"I always want to do good on the court, [but] at the back of the mind now, I'm not single anymore: I have a family; I need to support my family, et cetera. So, from within it's just getting hungrier [to do well]," he added.