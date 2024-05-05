How can Indian 4x400 relay teams still qualify for Paris Olympics 2024?

The road to the Paris Olympics 2024 has become tough for the Indian 4x400 relay teams, as they had a disappointing first day at the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 on Sunday.

In the men's 4x400 relay, the second leg runner, Rajesh Ramesh pulled out of the race due to injury, as the Indian men’s 4x400m team failed to finish its heat race.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal, and Amoj Jacob was vying for a place in the big-ticket event. Although Anas clocked 45.93 in the first leg, Ramesh had to leave the race due to a clutch in the left leg.

“The men’s 4x400m relay team had a good start. Muhammad Anas clocked 45.93 seconds in the first leg, but the second runner -- Rajesh Ramesh -- fell down due to cramps in leg muscles at the first bend,” Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said in a statement.

Three hours before this race, Ramesh had also participated in the mixed 4x400m race, which could have taken a toll on him.

The mixed 4x400m and women’s 4x400m also finished in the 25th spot and 13th spot, respectively, and failed to earn a qualification.

However, India still has a shot to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024. On Monday, the teams that finished outside of the top two in their respective heats will battle it out for the spot.

The teams are likely to be divided into three heats, and two from each of them will earn a qualification to the Paris Olympics. In total, two from each heat (eight in total) have earned a spot, while the remaining six will be filled through the next round.

4x400 relay teams qualified for Paris Olympics 2024

As per Sunday's performances, a total of eight teams have earned an automatic place in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Men's 4x400m: Botswana, South Africa, Belgium, Japan, Germany, Italy, Nigeria, and Britain.

Women's 4x400m: Ireland, Britain, Italy, Poland, Canada, France, the United States, and Norway.

Mixed 4x400m: Dominican Republic, Netherlands, United States, Ireland, Belgium, Poland, Nigeria, and France.