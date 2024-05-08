How can the Indian 4x400m mixed relay team qualify for Paris Olympics 2024?

Indian 4x400m mixed relay team will get another chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 at the Asian Relays in Bangkok on May 20. Notably, the Indian mixed relay team failed to qualify via the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.

Although India’s 4x400m men’s and women’s teams made the cut for the Paris Olympics 2024 after their exceptional performance in the recently concluded World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas in May 2024, the mixed relay team failed to create an impact in the campaign.

Notably, 14 mixed relay spots have already been taken from the Bahamas campaign and only two berths for the Paris Olympics 2024 are available.

However, the Indian quartet will have a tough challenge ahead of them as they have to go past Italy’s mark of 3:13.56 seconds to stand a chance of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Importantly, Italy is the last side to make it to the Summer Games for the mixed relay race.

Indian quartet has to break the national record to make the cut for Paris Olympics 2024

Remarkably, the Indian team created the national record at the Asian Games in China in October 2023, clocking 3:14.34 seconds to secure the bronze medal. Incidentally, the Indian quartet has to perform well beyond this national record to make the cut for the Paris event.

It’s important to note that India's mixed relay team clocked 3:20.36s and finished sixth in its mixed relay heat in the first round of qualification in the Bahamas event.

However, the side with Rajesh Ramesh, Rupal Chaudhary, Avinash Krishna Kumar, and Jyothika Sri Dandi did not start the second qualification round on Sunday as the team management felt that the men’s and women’s squads had a better chance of making it to the mega event in Paris.

Moreover, Asian Games gold medallist Rajesh Ramesh, who was also a member of the Indian men's 4x400m relay team, had to pull out of the race due to muscle cramps. Unfortunately, the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team slipped to 23rd position in the Road to Paris rankings after their poor show in the Relays.