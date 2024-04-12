How many quota places have India received in shooting for Paris 2024 Olympics?

India have received 19 Quota Places for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 in Shooting across Rifle, Pistol, and Shotgun events. They are second on the list and are behind China with 22 quota places at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

India's 19 quota places will be their highest at the event, including eight in rifle, seven in pistol, and four in shotgun.

A total of 271 quota places were awarded for the shooting events at the Paris Olympics across 63 nations. The list was announced on Sunday, April 7.

The United States of America are third with 18 places, while the Republic of Korea are fourth on the list with 15 quota places in shooting. Australia and France will get 12 quota places each for the Olympics.

Egypt (10 places), Germany (10 places), and Italy (nine places) are the next three teams on the list. Chinese Taipei and the Czech Republic have seven places each, while Slovakia have received six quota places for the quadrennial event.

Five places each for Greece, Kazakhstan, Poland, and Ukraine. Meanwhile, Cuba, Great Britain, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Guatemala, Mexico, Norway, Switzerland, and Sweden have four quota places each in the shooting events.

Nine nations with three quota places each are Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Hungary, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Turkey.

14 countries, on the other hand, have two places each in shooting at Paris Olympics 2024. They are Austria, Bulgaria, Chile, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, Japan, Kuwait, Qatar, Peru, Serbia, Thailand, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Spain, Estonia, Georgia, Indonesia, Latvia, Libya Arab Jamahiriya, Lebanon, Morocco, Malaysia, Republic of Moldova, Portugal, and Tunisia have all received one quota place each.

Nations can win more Quota places in shooting

All participating nations can win a few more quota places in shooting from the final Olympic qualification events for rifle, pistol, and shotgun. India are already in line to win their 20th place at the Olympics in Pistol with three Indian shooters fighting for the lone spot available.