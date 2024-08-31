"I aim to breach 75m in Paris" - Sumit Antil embarks on journey to defend gold at Paris 2024 Paralympics

India's ace para-athlete, Sumit Antil, has his eyes set on breaking the 75m barrier at the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympics. Antil, who won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, will be competing in the men's F64 category. India currently holds the world record in his category with a throw of 73.29m.

Sumit spoke with Sportskeeda at the Indian Paralympics contingent's send-off ceremony in Delhi. The 26-year-old expressed his dream to defend his gold medal from Tokyo, and while doing so, also break his own world record.

"I would like clinch the gold again and also break my own world record by breaching the 75m barrier in Paris. I really want to give my peak performance at the upcoming Paralympics," Sumit said.

Trending

A Khel Ratna Awardee, Sumit, has his long-term goals all chalked out as well. Sumit further expressed a desire for India to excel in all javelin throw categories in Paris.

"My long term goal is to breach the 80m mark in my life. I also hope that not just me but an Indian wins a medal in all three of javelin throw categories in Paris."

Sumit Antil broke the world record in his category at the 2023 Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou. The two-time world champion had broken his own previous world record of 70.83m, which he set at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

"My goals are of utmost importance right now" - Sumit Antil on how life has changed since Tokyo 2020

Sumit Antil became a household name after clinching the gold medal at the Paralympic Games in 2020. However, the star athlete has not let the praise and emotions of that win overpower his focus.

Antil expressed that for him, continuous improvement of his skills supersedes everything else.

"I would really like to thank my team which has ensured that I am able to give all my time to training. Since Tokyo, there are a lot of events I am called for, but, I always have prioritised training," he said.

The athlete from Haryana further expressed that staying focused has been the reason behind him achieveing consistent success.

"My goals are of utmost importance right now in my life. Thankfully, I have been able to continue doing well all through my career by becoming a World Champion twice and once an Asian Champion," Sumit Antil said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback