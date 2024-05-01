"I can surely qualify for the Olympics" - Praveen Chithravel optimistic despite missing the Olympic qualification mark by 0.10m at Indian Grand Prix 1

Praveen Chithravel came close to qualifying for the Olympics at the Indian Grand Prix 1 on Tuesday with a jump of 17.12m in the men's Triple Jump event. Despite facing tough competition from Commonwealth medalist Eldhose Paul, Praveen's season-opening jump was 16.49m. His fourth attempt of 17.12m fell just 0.10m short of the 17.22m Paris Olympic qualification mark.

Determined to achieve the mark, Praveen is now setting his sights on the upcoming Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar to secure his spot at the Olympics. He expressed his determination to qualify for the Olympics at the Federation Cup.

“It is not tough but it does take time. I can surely qualify for the Olympics in the upcoming Federation Cup," Praveen said as quoted by The Bridge.

Out of five legitimate attempts on the day, Praveen Chithravel crossed the 16m mark three times, beginning with a jump of 16.49m. He surpassed 17m once with a jump of 17.12m, which was just 0.10m short of the Paris Olympics qualification mark. Unfortunately, his last attempt resulted in a poor jump of 15.66m.

Praveen Chithravel clinches gold in men's triple jump at Indian Grand Prix 1 2024 Athletics Meet

Praveen Chithravel performed exceptionally well in the Indian Grand Prix 1 2024 athletics meet. He won the gold medal in the men's triple jump event by beating the Commonwealth Games champion Eldhose Paul. He achieved a leap of 17.12m, securing the top spot in the competition.

He expressed satisfaction with his performance at the Indian Grand Prix 1, despite narrowly missing the Paris Olympics qualification mark by 0.10m. He said:

"I'm happy with my effort today. It's the season opener and hopefully, I'll do better in the coming days.”

With the Paris Olympics qualification within reach, Praveen will have multiple opportunities to meet the mark in upcoming competitions. The Federation Cup Senior Athletics event, which will take place from May 12 to 15, will provide him with a platform to aim for the qualification.

He emphasized the need to make adjustments in his run-up and implement other fundamental changes to enhance his performance. He expressed confidence in his progress, stating:

"I need to make some changes in the run-up. There are some other basic changes but I think I am getting there now."

He had a successful season in 2023, surpassing the 17m mark three times. He set a new national record with a jump of 17.37m and secured the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.