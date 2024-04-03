“I felt like I didn’t want to play anymore” - Savita Punia contemplated retirement after failing to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Indian women's hockey team, led by Savita Punia, failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 after suffering a 0-1 defeat in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi in January 2024. Germany, the USA, and Japan secured their spots after being the top three sides in the Qualifiers.

After the heartbreak, the team skipper Savita contemplated retirement from the sport. She revealed feeling deeply disheartened for several weeks. However, with the support of her parents and family members, she found assurance and encouragement.

“I remember going back home after the Olympic qualifiers and I felt like I didn't want to play any more and I should just quit. It was a very low feeling and it didn't last for a few days, it lasted for weeks. We played the Pro League in February but the feeling was still the same. After I went back home, both my parents and my in-laws, they were very supportive and they assured me that whatever decision I make on my career, they will be beside me,” Savita told Times Now.

Later, she expressed that her deep passion for the game ultimately led her to reconsider retirement. A few weeks later, she led her state team Haryana to title victory in the Senior National Women's Championships in March 2024.

Additionally, she emphasized enjoying the process and improving her gameplay, assuring a stronger comeback with the team.

“But I think the passion for the sport overpowered my retirement decision and then I decided to play the national championships. The hurt of not qualifying for Paris even after a fourth-place finish at Tokyo will always stay but the win at the championships has helped me. All I want to now is enjoy what I am doing and I want to keep improving and speaking for the team, we will make a stronger comeback,” she added.

Savita Punia opens up on her future goals and LA Olympics 2028

On being asked about her future goals and her plans of being available for the LA Olympics 2028, Savita conveyed that she’s completely fit and believes that her age will not hinder her performance.

However, she remained uncertain about her participation in the next Olympics. Instead, she has her eyes set on the upcoming leg of the Pro League and the much-awaited Hockey India League.

"Touchwood, I am still fit both physically and mentally at 33. I don't feel my age at times and it inspires me to keep moving. I believe that if I can do bigger things at this age, I can inspire others as well, even if it is in some other field or sport. There is a common notion that women should give up their careers after marriage, or after a certain age, but I am blessed that my in-laws have been extremely supportive regarding this,” she stated.

“I can't promise that I will play for the next four years but I would like to continue. There is the next leg of Pro League and then the much-awaited Hockey India League. I want to play one big tournament before I retire,” she concluded.

Notably, Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh has confirmed that the HIL Men's and Women's leagues will take place in January 2025. He announced at the Annual Awards event in New Delhi on Sunday, March 31. Interestingly, the competition is all set to make a comeback after a gap of eight years.