“I felt sad” - Sharath Kamal reacts to TNAA remarks labeling him ‘a nondescript sportsman’ to be a flagbearer in Paris Olympics 2024

Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal has expressed his hurt upon hearing the comments made by the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association (TNAA) recently. The 41-year-old is selected as the flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

TNAA addressed Kamal as 'a nondescript sportsman’ and questioned the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) for selecting him as the flagbearer for the Paris Olympics 2024 ahead of Neeraj Chopra.

Kamal said he has been associated with the organization for the past 20 to 25 years and despite being the ‘son of the soil’, he felt disheartened by the remarks made by the body. However, he emphasized the importance of turning adversity into motivation and has decided to remain focused on his sport despite obstacles.

“When I heard about it, coming from the TNAA and because I am homegrown, and son of the soil. People in the association and the president have known me for a very long time nearly 20 to 25 years. I felt a bit sad but again how proud I was feeling and how much more pride people around me felt, I think it was the same degree on the emotional side as well,” Kamal told Rev Sportz.

“People around me felt very bad, people would throw stones and I had to take it in my stride and we guys are sportspersons. I would like to focus on the sport. If I am the flagbearer or not, I’ve to focus on my sport,” he added.

The state body secretary C Latha, in her press note, said that the Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra deserved the honor ahead of the table tennis star. Chopra is the lone Olympic gold medalist in athletics for India.

“Probably I will be in tears” - Sharath Kamal on being flagbearer at Olympics 2024

On being asked about his feelings about holding the flag in the opening ceremony of the Quadrennial event, Sharath said he would probably be in tears, representing the country and Indian contingent.

Furthermore, he emphasized the remarkable growth the sport has witnessed over the past few years to make it to the Olympics. He expressed delight in witnessing emerging stars within the sport in recent times.

“It took me nearly 30 years to fulfill the dream. Back in 2004, when people asked me when TT would become a popular sport. I said, we need superstars and I am one of them. 20 Years later, when the country has entrusted me with the responsibility of representing them as the flagbearer, that’s the feeling of gratitude and fulfillment,” he stated.

“I am personally looking forward to the day when the opening ceremony is going to happen in the stadium, with the flag in hand, probably I will be in tears,” he concluded.

Recently, Kamal proved his brilliance at the WTT Singapore Smash 2024 with a quarter-final finish. His campaign ended with a loss over France's Felix Lebrun.