"I follow Ronaldo a lot, I want to be the best in my mind" - Manika Batra on her successor as India's next golden girl in table tennis [Exclusive]

Star paddler Manika Batra recently played an integral part in the Indian women's table tennis team qualifying for the Olympics 2024 for the first time in history. With an individual qualification at stake, Manika will most likely make the cut to the Indian contingent for multiple events, including the doubles.

Taking a step back from the World Championships, Manika exclusively spoke to Sportskeeda as she opened up on how she perceives the growth of table tennis in India. She recounted how, in recent times, the Indian paddlers have come pretty close, and sometimes even beaten, the best in the business.

"In India, it's really growing. If you see everyone's performance recently in World Championships also, we were so close to beating China. And then in Asian Games, if you see doubles, it was so good. And then I've been playing against Chinese, I would say, very close matches and I won also," Manika Batra said.

The 28-year-old opined that the level of professionalism along with the mindset has greatly improved in India, and all the support that the paddlers have received has played a large part in the development.

"I think the professionalism and the approach to play important tournament or against important players, good players have changed a lot," opined Manika Batra. "The mindset has changed a lot of players that we can do it. And of course, the support we are getting through federation, government and different organizations. I am really happy that table tennis is growing in India."

Manika Batra revealed that she is a big fan of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, and often listens to his motivational speeches which has significantly strengthened her mindset. It is for this reason that she believes that she is, and will be, the only golden girl in Indian table tennis for a long time.

"I think in my mind, I am the best. And in my mind, I will be the Golden Girl, but yeah, I'm the best. And of course, there are many players coming up, young players. I follow Ronaldo a lot, I want to be the best in my mind. I follow his speeches, motivational speeches," Manika Batra said.

"We are not scared anymore" - Manika Batra on the changing Indian mentality while playing against big-name opponents

Manika Batra gave the example of their World Championship match against China, where the Indians pulled off some mighty upsets.

Although they lost the fixture in the end, the Indian team put up a terrific fight. She spoke of the new Indian mentality, where they are not afraid of any higher-ranked players and are playing an aggressive brand of table tennis.

"If you see our recent match against China before the match, we were not thinking that they are Chinese, they are world number one, world number two. We wanted to prepare like we do for every team and every player. We are not scared anymore to play against them or we are not. So yes, that mindset has gone away and we are just giving our best. We are giving our full effort to defeat them. So yes, these are all the things, changes have come here," Manika Batra said.

With the women's table tennis team having secured qualification, Manika will most likely be seen leading the Indian charge at the 2024 Olympics in the team and the singles and mixed doubles as well.