"I have the freedom to do whatever I need to do to perform" - Nethra Kumanan confident in preparations for Paris Olympics 2024

Nethra Kumanan, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, shared insights into her training regimen for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. This comes after she successfully secured a spot for the second consecutive time in sailing.

Nethra secured the fifth spot in the women's dinghy (ILCA 6) category at the Last Chance Regatta in Hyeres, France, scoring 67 points in the overall leaderboard. This event served as the qualifier for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The event was held from April 21 to 26, and 17 Indian sailors participated of whom only Nethra Kumanan managed to secure a position in the top 10.

Nethra discussed her preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024 and expressed confidence in her readiness for the tournament. She emphasized that her familiarity with the venue in Paris, having experienced it before, will be advantageous in enhancing her performance.

"This is my second Olympic Games I was expecting it to do it last year. It has been a hard year. Finally having done it is a relief. I am way more prepared, sailing is very venue-specific. I have been there and I am going to spend one more month there so I feel way more prepared. From my past experience, I know the magnitude of events like Olympics so I know what to expect and all the distractions that come with it and I can put it aside and focus on performing," Nethra said as quoted by ANI.

Nethra Kumanan is much more prepared for the Paris Olympics 2024

In the Tokyo Olympics, Nethra finished in 35th place overall in the women's laser radial category after completing 10 qualifying races. Unfortunately, she did not qualify for the final round, with her best performance being 15th place in the third race.

Nethra shared the challenges she encountered during the Tokyo Olympics, attributing them to her unfamiliarity with the conditions and the lack of a strong support system. She highlighted the importance of being well-prepared and having a dedicated team to assist her in navigating the complexities of the Paris Olympics 2024.

“Last time I didn't visit Tokyo, I went to a new place to race which is a difficult thing in our sport. You have to prepare at the location, know the weather, the water the waves. So this time much more prepared than before. I have a coach just for me I have a team supporting me. Last time I really didn't have, I had one really helpful coach but he had other priorities. This time I really feel a lot more supported. I have the freedom to do whatever I need to do to perform,” she added.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will take place from July 6 to August 11. The sailing competitions will take place from July 28 to August 8 at Marseille Marina.