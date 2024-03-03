"I can't go to Paris Olympics because I don't have enough points" - Indian cyclist David Beckham

With the Paris 2024 Olympics beyond his reach, 20-year-old Indian cyclist David Beckham is all set to focus on the LA 2028 Olympics. Despite not being part of the Summer Games this year, the young cyclist is aiming to put Indian cycling on the global map in 2028.

Notably, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) appointed French rider and multiple Olympics and World Championships medalist Kevin Siearu as the new head coach for the sprint events.

"I can't go to the Paris Olympics because I don't have enough points," Beckham told The Bridge.

Furthermore, David outlined the differences after appointing the French coach. The young rider has worked six weeks under Siearu. The arrival of Siearu has led to a significant improvement in performance, with a renewed emphasis on discipline and hard work.

"It made a lot of difference. His training schedule and discipline are outstanding. He trains us in a very disciplined manner and that's a very good thing. It's great that we've improved so much. It is a great thing that we have grown so much,” he added.

“I am determined to make it to the podium in the upcoming Asian Games” - David Beckham

The cyclist hailing from Andaman and Nicobar Islands delivered an impressive performance at the Asian Games, creating history as the first-ever Indian to advance to the quarter-finals of the men's sprint individual event.

Since his transition from the junior to the senior team, Beckham has consistently demonstrated a knack for shattering national records. David was part of the Team Sprint event comprising Rojit Singh, Ronaldo Singh, and Esow Alben.

The Indian team clocked 44.609 seconds at the Asian Games, breaking the previous national record. They further improved upon the achievement at the Asian Championships, achieving a remarkable timing of 44.451 seconds.

Reflecting on his performance and experience competing at the Asian Games, David remarked:

"It was my best performance ever. I was in the top 8 there. I had never been to the top 8 in cycling. I was also the first Indian player to finish in the top 8. In the upcoming Asian Games, I'm determined to make it to the podium.”