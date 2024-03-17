"I am going to be at my peak" - Squash teen prodigy Anahat Singh sets eyes on Los Angeles Olympics

Anahat Singh, 16, expressed her delight after it was announced that squash would be a part of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. The youngster said that by the time the LA Olympics start, she would have a big advantage, both from physical and mental point of view.

Anahat also recalled India’s impressive campaign in the Asian Games 2023 where they won five medals in squash. She put forth her opinions while speaking to Nikhil Naz at the India Today Conclave on Friday, March 15.

“I think my reaction would have been like any other athlete. This is the first time that Squash will be in the Olympics. It was announced the day after the Asian Games and we were all together. It was the highest medal tally that India has got for squash,” Anahat was quoted as saying..

“The timing when it was announced was perfect. And the fact that I am going to be at my peak physically and mentally at that time is a really big advantage. Really grateful and hopefully will get a medal as well," she added.

Anahat Singh taking rapid strides

At the tender age of 16, Anahat has already made her presence felt in the world of squash. Back in 2022, she became the youngest Indian to take part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She defeated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' Jada Ross in the first round after which she went down fighting against Wales’ Emily Whitlock.

Last year, she won two medals in the mixed doubles and team events at the Asian Games. In November, Anahat became the second-youngest to win the National Squash Championship after Tanvi Khanna retired midway through the final.

Given the run she has had, it is safe to say that Anahat has a chance to become a world-beater if nurtured with care.