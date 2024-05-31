"I grew up in an area where girls aren't permitted to leave home"- How race walker Manju Rani overcame gender stereotyping to pursue athletic dreams 

Despite being forbidden to pursue sports or venture outdoors after losing her mother at the age of three, Manju Rani discovered her inherent athletic talent when she excelled in handball at school.

The desire to pursue the game at a higher level prompted her to attend a selection trial. Upon reaching the venue at the SAI (Sports Authority of India) Badal complex in Punjab, she learned that the trials being conducted were for athletics and not handball.

Driven by the inclination to shift base from the stifling atmosphere of her village and find her footing, the promising youngster took part in the athletic trials and was successful in obtaining a call letter from SAI.

As Manju Rani told Sportskeeda during an exclusive interaction, her selection at SAI led her to take up race-walking which she excelled in almost immediately.

"I lost my mother when I was just three years old. Following my mother’s demise, I was forbidden from going out. I grew up in an area where girls aren’t permitted to leave home for the most part and I did not have much support once I lost my mother," the 25-year-old stated.

"When I got to the sixth standard in school, I began playing handball since the game was introduced to us in our physical training class. I began doing well in the sport and also took part in competitions at the district level. Subsequently, I was selected to represent my state team at the Nationals," Manju Rani added.

What should ideally have been a joyful stepping stone to success turned sour as she was not allowed to leave home to be a part of the month-long preparatory camp. A friend of hers, however, suggested an alternative path.

"There was a one-month preparatory camp ahead of the Nationals which I was not allowed to attend as my family raised objections," said the athlete who was born in Khair Khurd village in Punjab.

"Acting upon the advice of a friend I went to the SAI centre to attend a handball selection trial but when I got there, I realised it was a trial for athletics and not handball. I was told by one of the instructors there to take part in the athletic trials and that I could stay in the hostel if I got through," Manju disclosed.

"I assured my father that I would excel in Athletics" - Manju Rani

Manju Rani is now aiming to qualify for the Paris Olympics

Manju Rani who had done well in Athletics was confident of her chances and decided to attend the athletic trials. The decision proved to be the right one as she subsequently received a call letter from SAI.

"I had finished first in a 400-metre race in school and was confident that I would do well. A couple of months later I received a letter from SAI stating that I had been selected and could stay in the hostel," said Manju as she turned the clock back on what was a truly exuberant moment.

She broke the news to her family knowing, there was a hurdle yet to cross. While Manju Rani's grandmother remained unconvinced as she dwelt on the possible repercussions on the family, her father's backing proved to be the game changer.

"I spoke to my father and grandmother requesting them to allow me to join the institute. My father remained silent but my grandmother was totally against the idea. She argued that if anything untoward happened the family would be answerable to society since I did not have my mother," the 25-year-old explained.

"I assured my father that I would excel in athletics and pleaded with him to allow me to go. My father was the only one on my side and convinced my relatives to allow me to pursue my dreams. My father gave me two hundred rupees, a pair of Goldstar shoes and a training kit which was a lot considering we were not well off," recalled Manju.

At the SAI centre, Manju Rani discovered just the path she needed to propel her nascent aspirations to the next level after some initial hiccups which proved to be a boon in retrospect.

While her flawed running did not impress the instructors, their suggestion that she walk along a straight line was just the start of a momentous journey.

"I went to SAI in Badal where my instructor first asked to try running. I wasn’t able to run the race as was required so the instructor then asked me to practise walking on a line. I liked what I was doing and kept at it for a couple of months following which I won a medal in the walking race competition at the state level," she revealed.

"My instructor told me that if I could win a medal at the state level with two months of practice, I should be able to achieve bigger things with more training. The following year I won a couple of medals at the Nationals," Manju Rani continued as she delved into the details.

The girl who wasn't allowed to leave home, began to make a name for herself and the country at the international level. Manju Rani excelled at the Hangzhou Asian Games, winning a bronze in the 35km race walk and is now aiming for a spot in the Paris Olympics in the 20km race-walk event.