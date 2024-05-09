“I have hit energy saving mode” - Nikhat Zareen on her preparations for Paris Olympics 2024

Two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, who is set to make her Olympic debut in Paris, has hit the energy saving mode, disconnecting from social media, and embracing solitude to prepare herself with a positive mindset for the upcoming Summer Games.

Notably, Nikhat Zareen qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 after her impressive performance at the Asian Games in 2023. Nikhat secured the bronze medal after losing to Thailand's Raksat Chuthamat in the semi-final bout in the women’s 50kg event.

"Basically, I have hit energy saving mode, indulge my sweet tooth on cheat days, do grocery shopping, listen to music, it helps me stay calm. Also, I watch movies or Netflix shows. I am watching 'Heeramandi' right now, it's quite interesting," she told PTI in an interview.

The 27-year-old boxer from Hyderabad further stated that she is keeping her nerves calm as the Paris Games countdown has already started. It’s important to note that Zareen won two consecutive senior world titles in 2022 and 2023.

"Honestly, the feeling that I am going to be an Olympian soon hasn't sunk in yet. As days are passing, the nervousness is increasing. But I always train my brain to focus on a good performance,” Nikhat added.

Notably, Nikhat’s 2022 season was exceptional as she remained unbeaten and she hopes to bring out a similar red-hot form in Paris.

“Everyone knows how badly I wanted to go to Tokyo” - Nikhat Zareen

Furthermore, Zareen stated that she could’ve been part of the Tokyo Olympics itself. However, she suffered a loss in the selection trial over six-time world champion and legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, who eventually went on to qualify for the Summer Games in 2021.

"Everyone knows how badly I wanted to go to Tokyo. But it wasn't destined. The setback made me resolute. The day I qualified for Paris, I was so happy that it is difficult for me to describe. It was like one major dream coming true," she said.

Nikhat Zareen is considered a medal favorite for India in the 50 kg category in the Paris Olympics 2024.