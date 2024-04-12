“I am left with no choice” - Mary Kom resigns as India’s Chef de Mission for 2024 Paris Olympics, citing ‘personal reasons'

Indian boxing great MC Mary Kom has stepped down as the Chef de Mission of India's 2024 Paris Olympics contingent.

On March 21, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced contingent officials for this year's Olympics, which gets underway in the French capital on July 26. Mary was chosen as the Chef de Mission, with Shiva Keshavan named as her deputy.

On Friday, April 12, Mary wrote a letter to IOA president PT Usha, the Union Sports Ministry, and the Sports Authority of India, announcing her decision to step down. She stated that while she was feeling embarrassed to vacate the role, she was left with no other choice.

"I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons," she said.

"It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice. I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations," she added.

"I completely understand her request and respect her decision" - PT Usha accepts Mary Kom's resignation

As the Chef de Mission, Mary Kom was set to act as the head of the Indian team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In her role, she was set to be responsible for coordinating and managing all aspects of India's participation in the quadrennial event.

In a statement, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha stated that they accepted Mary's decision and would ‘respect her decision and her privacy’.

"We are sad that Olympic medal winning boxer and Chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. We respect her decision and her privacy," she said.

"I shall make the appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom," she added.