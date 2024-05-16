“I’m giving my best and don’t want to come back with regrets” - Manika Batra on Paris aspirations after making it to the Olympic team

Manika Batra has been named in the Indian table tennis squad that will be taking a trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, and the paddler is zoned in on the things she wants to achieve while there. This is the Indian's third trip to the Games, and it comes at a time when she's playing better than ever before.

Just a week ago Batra sent shockwaves through the tennis world when she took down World No.2 and former World Champion Wang Manyu 6-11, 11, 11-5, 11-7 at the Saudi Smash 2024. The 28-year-old needed only 37 minutes to secure her victory before she went on to take down World No.14 Nina Mitteham in her round of 16.

While the giant slayer eventually fell short of Hina Yayata in the quarterfinals, her exploits in Saudi were enough to propel her nearly fifteen spots in the ITTF rankings, to go from World No. 39 to World No. 24.

Speaking to SAI media about her time at the competition, Manika Batra said:

“I am really happy with the way I performed and fought for every ball at Saudi Smash. I really liked my fighting spirit and my calmness and confidence. This tournament will really motivate me looking ahead to Olympics. But I want to do more."

As she prepares for the Paris Olympics, the goal for Manika Batra is the same as it has been for the last two times, to return with a piece of medal that scripts her name into history.

“I have competed in every Olympic to win a medal for my country. This year will be the same. I will work hard every second. I’m giving my best this time and don’t want to come back with a regret. I want to put my 100% effort for myself, my country and the people who are cheering for me,” she added.

Manika Batra on improving the technical aspects of her game

As the Paris Olympics approach, Manika Batra and her coach have zoned into the things they want to fine-tune before July. For the star paddler, this has translated to focusing on her forehead skills, alongside further improving her strengths.

“I am working a lot on my forehand lately along with my coach Aman Balgu. I’m not looking at bringing new aspects to my game, rather I’m working on strengthening my strong points,” Batra told SAI media.

As the Indian look forward to making it to the podium at the Games, another aspect that she's been paying attention to includes mental and physical conditioning.

“I’ve realized it's very essential to be physically fit and have great stamina to make it till the final rounds. Mental fatigue too crops in. So, you have to be fit in both aspects. I do breathing exercises during and before my matches and coach Aman is helping me mentally on the court as well as off court.

Manika Batra made her Olympic debut in 2012 when she was knocked out in the first round. She fared better at the Rio Games, where she made history as the first Indian paddler to make it to the third round. Now, as she heads to Paris, fans will be rooting for the 28-year-old to script her name into record books once again.