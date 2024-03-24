"I really want to be like him" - Antim Panghal wants to emulate Sushil Kumar's feat in Paris Olympics 2024

Nineteen-year-old wrestling sensation Antim Panghal wants to emulate her idol, the two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Notably, she qualified for the quadrennial event in the women’s 53 kg category.

In a newly released episode of the ‘Fit India Champions Podcast', Panghal candidly talked about her resolution to ‘not touch jalebis for a year’ and more. The 'Fit India Champions' podcast series is aimed at spreading the message of wellness through conversations with athletes and health influencers.

"I have never met Sushil Pehelwan but I was blown away when I heard his work ethic and how hard he prepared to win an Olympic medal. I really want to be like him and if he was the gold standard in men's wrestling, I want people to say that Antim is the ultimate in women's," Panghal told podcast host Ekta Vishnoi.

Furthermore, Antim revealed that opting for wrestling as a career was the most pivotal decision of her life. Hailing from a family deeply rooted in sports, with her elder sister Sarita and father Ram Niwas being accomplished kabaddi players, Antim resolved to pursue wrestling due to her innate passion for the sport.

"It's an individual sport and selection in any national squad depended only on hard work and nothing else. I saw how sad my sister would be when she was not selected," she said.

Antim's career as a wrestler started at the local wrestling competitions usually held at schools with mud pits. She emphasized that she was never scared after shifting from mud pits to the mats.

"I was playing and winning a lot in the Dangals, and when I switched to mats at the cadet level, I was never scared. In 2019, I learned that one can play in the 2024 Olympics only if I do a lot of hard work with complete dedication and discipline," said Antim.

“No one in India can ever break my records” - Antim Panghal

While Antim acknowledged she has ground to cover to match the achievements of her counterpart Vinesh Phogat, she remains resolute in her ambition. She would like to stay in people’s minds as the ultimate women’s wrestler in the future.

"Winning an Olympic medal is my dream. It's a family project and if I can do that I would have reciprocated the sacrifices my parents and sisters made for me. I want people to say that Antim is the ultimate women’s wrestler…and no one (in India) can ever break my records,” she added.

Antim admittedly she has a craving for sweets too. She said:

"I love jalebis but on my last birthday, have promised my coach that I will not have even one till my next birthday on August 31, 2024. It's a resolution because I have a goal to meet and I am quite determined."

Antim’s most recent appearance was at the Asian Games in October 2023. Currently, she is rigorously training under the mentorship of her coach, Bhagat Singh, engaging in daily training sessions lasting up to eight hours. She is likely to make her comeback to the 2024 season at the Asian Championships in Kyrgyzstan in April 2024.

The wrestling events at the Paris Olympics 2024 are scheduled to take place at the Champ de Mars Arena from August 5 to 11. India boasts a commendable track record in the sport at the Olympics, having secured a total of seven medals.