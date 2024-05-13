“I would say men's doubles is a big chance to win a medal" - Parupalli Kashyap on India's chances for a medal in badminton at Paris Olympics 2024

As the Paris Olympics inch closer, the anticipation among fans and athletes is intensifying. For India, the hopes are high, especially in badminton, a sport where the country has won a medal in each of the three previous editions of the Olympic Games.

Parupalli Kashyap, one of India’s finest men’s singles players-turned coach, was part of the Indian contingent at the 2012 London Olympics. The 37-year-old former Commonwealth Games gold medalist has trained and worked closely with almost all of India’s shuttlers, who are gearing up for the Paris Olympics.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Parupalli Kashyap spoke about all the Indian shuttlers who will be in action in Paris. He also gave his view on India’s chances of winning a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Kashyap began by talking about Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, India’s representatives in the men’s doubles category. He said the success of the Indian pair in recent times—securing the top spot in the world rankings and winning every major title—makes them strong contenders to clinch a medal.

He also emphasized the importance of them remaining healthy and injury-free and how luck plays a small part in things.

“I would say men's doubles is a big chance to win a medal. Because they've won number one [in the World Rankings] and they've won all the big titles. It's just about things that have to go their way in the tournament,” he said.

“It's a huge event, so everything has to be alright. Their health, mainly, because He [Satwiksairaj Rankireddy] skipped the Badminton Asia [Championships]. So, these things can happen. So, you need a little bit of luck on your side in considering these things,” he added.

Kashyap also highlighted the capabilities of HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, India’s men’s singles representatives at the Paris Olympics, emphasizing their ability to perform in crucial matches.

“Next comes men's singles. I would say this is a very strong team. Prannoy and Lakshya are capable of beating any player on their day. And big match players, especially in the last one and a half years. Thomas Cup finals, [they] pulled out matches. Asian Games final, [they] pulled matches. World championship, beating Victor in the quarterfinals. So big results for Prannoy,” he said.

However, he also acknowledged the impact of Olympic qualification pressure and fatigue due to a packed tournament schedule, which could have affected their recent performances.

“But I think in the last few months, maybe the Olympic qualification pressure has increased. And then too many tournaments at the end of qualification. Tiredness; maybe not beating at the right time. So, all these things are factors.”

"Surely you can't count out Sindhu" - Parupalli Kashyap on PV Sindhu's chances for a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024

In women's singles, PV Sindhu is arguably India’s most successful women’s singles shuttler. She has won a medal in each of her last two Olympics and is all set for her third appearance at the Games.

Talking about Sindhu's remarkable track record in major events, Kashyap said this made her a strong contender for another Olympic medal.

“Women singles, I would say Sindhu has; surely you can't count out Sindhu. Because every major event, in the last two Olympics, she has won a medal.”

“So, her feeling also will be like, you know, I will score a medal. So that is very important in these kinds of events. The experience you have, for someone who is playing for the first time, they are a little overwhelmed by the event,” he said.

“But for Sindhu, it's like it's her third time. And then it's her comfort zone. Always achieved medals and achieved results in the major events of the year. So, I think you can expect [a medal],” he added.

Despite her previous performances at the Olympics, Sindhu hasn’t been in the best form recently. Kashyap considers her an underdog this time. However, he believes this might work to her advantage, as the pressure will be on the other players who have been doing well.

“She is probably this time I would say she is an underdog. And so, the pressure is not on her. The pressure is on the girls, who have been doing well. So, I think that is going to play to her advantage, I would say,” he said.

Kashyap concluded by talking about the women’s doubles category. He acknowledged Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto’s performances. However, he also spoke about the setbacks faced by Gayathri and Treesa due to injuries, which impacted their qualification for the Olympics.

“Women's doubles, I think Ashwini and Tanisha are doing well. They have been doing well. I think both the women's doubles pairs have been doing well.”

“But I think Gayatri and Treesa had a bad patch of injury. And they missed out on 8 to 10 tournaments. Otherwise, it would have been, you know, probably they were doing a little better than Ashwini and Tanisha at the end also.”

Despite saying a medal would be a tough ask, Kashyap believes that on their day, Ashwini and Tanisha have the potential to challenge the top players, and you can never rule anyone out.

“But nonetheless, they are very close. And on their day, they are able to trouble the top players. But expecting a medal would be a little too much. But you never know, it's the Olympics,” he concluded.

The Paris Olympics 2024 kick starts on July 26, with badminton events scheduled from July 27 onwards.