"I am on a similar journey as Neeraj Chopra" - Sumit Antil focused on bringing India glory at Paris 2024 Paralympics

Star para-athlete Sumit Antil is optimistic about carrying forward India's legacy in javelin throw, come the Paris 2024 Paralympics. The gold medalist from Tokyo 2020, seeks inspiration from Neeraj Chopra's recent success in Paris as he embarks on a title-defending campaign.

Sumit feels that in many ways he is on a similar journey to Neeraj, with both javelin throwers wanting to bring greater glory to their country. The competition that is soon to begin in Paris, will see Sumit defend his gold in the men's F64 category.

Antil spoke with Sportskeeda at the Indian Paralympics contingent's send-off ceremony in Delhi. The 26-year-old expressed his happiness with Chopra's silver medal and called him an inspiration. He also feels that Neeraj will soon break the 90m barrier.

Trending

"I am very inspired and filled with happiness with Neeraj bhai's silver in Paris. It is tough to be at your best in a competition like the Olympics or Paralympics," Sumit said. "I have faith he will break the 90m barrier soon enough. I am also on a similar journey as him and would love to bring the gold medal home."

The star Paralympian has a tough head on his shoulder and does not feel the pressure of the occasion. He instead is hoping to convert any nerves into fuel.

"I would like to enjoy the moment and do not feel any pressure. Maybe, once we are in the midst of it, there could be nerves. But, I would want to convert those nerves into motivation and use it to my advantage," he said.

"It is a beautiful feeling to lead our nation" - Sumit Antil on being India's flagbearer at the Paris Paralympics 2024

Sumit Antil will be walking out as India's flag bearer along with Bhagyashri Jadhav at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympics. For him, the feeling is of immense happiness as he is proud of the contingent India is sending.

"It is a beautiful feeling to lead our nation. First time we are sending such a huge contingent filled exceptional talent. I feel proud to represent such a team. Not just me, the entire contingent is proud of representing the country," he said.

Sumit Antil currently holds the world record in the men's F64 category with a throw of 73.29m, set at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. He is also a two-time world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback