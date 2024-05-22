“I am simply excited that I can be part of the sports pistol team for Paris 2024” - Esha Singh

Indian pistol shooter Esha Singh is excited to be a part of the 25m sports pistol event in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Notably, Esha Singh secured the Paris spot after topping the recently concluded Olympic Shooting Trials conducted by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Interestingly, Esha was part of both 25m sports pistol and 10m air pistol events in the shooting trials. However, she couldn’t take part in the 10m air pistol T4 final as she was suffering from a fever. Nevertheless, she is happy to be a part of one pistol event.

“I am simply excited that I can be part of the sports pistol team for Paris 2024 after doing well in the trials,” Esha told RevSportz in an interview.

“For all those who have imagined these trials would be very hard, all I can say is, I enjoyed it. It has shown strength – My technique and how to handle pressure,” she added.

“This will be my first Olympics, so if I can focus on just one event, I am more than happy,” Esha went on to state.

“I am really looking forward to Paris” - Esha Singh

Hailing from Hyderabad, Esha secured four medals at the Asian Games last year in Hangzhou, China. It was a big deal for the pistol shooter to absorb pressure and perform under extremely humid conditions at the Olympic Selection Trials.

Esha has been involved in various shooting events non-stop since last year. She went on to emphasize that she enjoys the sports pistol event and is eagerly looking forward to the quadrennial event in Paris.

Furthermore, she stated that the four Olympic Selection Trials conducted by the NRAI helped her to understand a lot of things before heading to Paris.

“No, I did take a break last year and have no problems. These trials were a good chance for me to understand many things. Let me tell you, to make just one team and not two is no disappointment for me. I wish to make it clear, I enjoy the sports pistol event and am really looking forward to Paris,” she stated.

On Sunday evening, NRAI issued strict guidelines for the Olympic-bound shooters to not have any personal coaches, and follow a complete media blackout. Despite these restrictions, Esha Singh remains in high spirits.