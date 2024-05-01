“I am sure to do a lot better than Tokyo” - Priyanka Goswami on her plans leading up to Paris Olympics 2024

Indian ace racewalker Priyanka Goswami is determined to put up a better performance at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 after qualifying for the mega event in Paris.

Notably, Priyanka Goswami and Akashdeep Singh secured the 18th spot in the 20 km mixed relay event in the recently concluded World Athletics Racewalking Team Championships in Antalya, Turkey in April 2024.

Speaking about her goals for the Paris Olympics 2024 in a chat with RevSportz, Priyanka stated she is confident of giving a better result than her performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“Well, it will all depend on the day. How my fitness level is, how the temperature and other conditions are. But I’m sure to do a lot better than Tokyo,” she said.

The silver medallist in the Commonwealth Games, Priyanka secured the 17th spot at the Women’s 20 km racewalk event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“This was my last tournament before Paris” - Priyanka Goswami

Furthermore, Priyanka discussed her plans to travel to Switzerland and France for her training before moving to Paris for the Summer Games. Additionally, she also confirmed the recent World Athletics event as her last campaign before moving to Paris.

“This was my last tournament before Paris. I’ll be coming to India and spend some time there. We have Switzerland planned for June, for a 30-day altitude training and then come down to France (location not yet decided) where the temperature will be on the higher side. Then, directly to Paris,” Priyanka Goswami told RevSportz.

Importantly, in the women’s 20 km racewalk category, Goswami secured her spot for the Paris Olympics 2024 after achieving the qualification mark at the Indian Open National Racewalking Championship in Ranchi in 2023.

Remarkably, the 20 km mixed relay race event is making its debut at the Summer Games in the Paris Olympics 2024. A total of 25 teams will be competing in the race, each made up of one male and a female racewalker.