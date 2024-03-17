"I want to get the individual qualification for the Olympics" - Quartermiler Priya Mohan

Quarter-miler Priya Mohan has overcome her collapsed lungs and is all set to make a comeback at the 400m in the Indian Open in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, March 18. The 21-year-old made a name for herself after emerging as the fastest women's 400m runner in 2021 with 52.77 seconds.

Notably, she missed out on the Asian Games last year after being diagnosed with Pneumothorax. In 2023, she parted ways with her long-time coach Arjun Ajay, and is now training with Anier Garcia, the 2000 Olympics 110m hurdles gold medallist.

As of now, she is eyeing an individual qualification for the Olympics, which is set at 50.95 seconds.

“I’ve completely forgotten what competition is, so I just want to run my own race, not focus on anyone,” Priya told The Hindu.

“My coach has given me a target of 53 to 54s for a start. I want to get the individual qualification for the Olympics (50.95s), that was my aim when I started. I have to qualify by the time of the inter-state meet,” she added.

“I was devastated and crying all the time” - Priya Mohan

In June 2023, Priya was eagerly preparing hard for the Inter-State Nationals in Bhubaneswar, India. However, she felt a sharp pain in her chest and shoulders at the JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport and was rushed to a hospital, where she was informed about her condition of collapsed lungs.

She underwent surgery and was in the ICU for five days. Furthermore, he had to take one and a half month’s rest.

“I was devastated, I was crying all the time because I had missed out on the Asian Games. I did not even care about the issues in my life,” Priya recalled.

“Then I thought, maybe God has different plans for me. I just need to be patient and see what happens,” she emphasized.

“After the surgery, I was at home in Bengaluru for nearly one-and-half months and for a couple of weeks I could not even raise my right hand. I had sleepless nights. Even when I resumed training in August, whenever the intensity increased, I used to get chest pain and pain in the ribs. I used to do yoga and other exercises,” said Priya.

As she feels much better now, Priya is hungry to make a strong comeback to fast timings soon. 2022 U20 Worlds 400m bronze medallist Rupal Chaudhary is also returning to Thiruvananthapuram after an injury.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics fever already started, Priya and other girls will be closely watched.