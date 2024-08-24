"I have been watching his videos since 2011" - Sarabjot Singh shares a fanboy moment about Yusuf Dikec

Sarabjot Singh has been a fan of Yusuf Dikec since 2011, a fact unknown to many sports and shooting enthusiasts in India. Dikec went on to win silver in the mixed team 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024 and became a social media sensation due to the "pocket in hand" pose while shooting.

This was certainly a new thing to most sports fans in the world but not Sarabjot Singh. Notably, Singh won a bronze in the same event as Dikec and he has now revealed that he has been idolizing the Turkish shooter for a long time. Speaking with PUMA India this week, Singh went into detail:

"I have been watching his (Yusuf’s) videos since 2011. He has always been like this. He is 51 today. Even though I have tried, I could not match his perfection. If I had the chance, I would ask him what he eats!”

He also shared his memories of training with Manu Bhaker, with whom he won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event:

"My training was due at 9, hers was due at 12, individually. Mixed session lasted for 30 minutes, before which she trained separately, and I separately. Our conversation was usually brief and limited to ‘Apna 100 per cent dena hai (we have to give our 100 per cent).’

"Apart from that, we enjoyed some banter. Sometimes I would make fun of her, sometimes she would of me."

Sarabjot Singh wants to upgrade in LA Olympics in 2028

The next Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles in 2028. Sarabjot Singh is determined to perform even better and bring home another medal. He is, of course, looking to upgrade, potentially to gold:

“LA '28; iska colour change karna hai (LA '28, I want to change its colour),” Singh said.

There was a time when he used to travel on a motorcycle for training and perhaps that sweet struggle will bear the ultimate fruit in 2028.

