“I will give my best to win another medal for India” - Mirabai Chanu confident of podium finish at Paris Olympics 2024

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is hoping to give her best to secure another medal for India in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Unfortunately, she injured her thigh at the start of the Asian Games and had to stay away from the game for a long time.

After a long injury layoff, she made a strong comeback in the recent IWF World Cup 2024, finishing third in Group B and 12th overall with a total lift of 184kg, to secure her spot in the quadrennial event.

Mirabai attributed her comeback to the guidance of her coach, Vijay Sharma and is determined to give her utmost effort to achieve her goals. Furthermore, she exuded confidence in securing a medal despite the considerable pressure leading up to the event.

“I leave the training plan at the Vijay Sir’s discretion. Whatever he says, I'll try my best to accomplish it. So far, the training has been going well. I'll continue giving my best to win another medal for India in the Olympics. Pressure might be there to win a medal,” Mirabai told Rev Sportz.

“I feel the pressure but take it in a positive way” - Mirabai Chanu

Despite facing a lot of pressure after her strong comeback, the ace weightlifter would like to take it positively. Additionally, she conveyed that having people on her side would help in generating power to perform well.

“I feel the pressure, but take it in a positive way. When I know that the whole of India is keeping an eye on me, having hope from me, it helps to generate some power to perform. It motivates and also points out that it is the moment where I can do something for all these people who are cheering,” she stated.

After securing a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, Chanu continued her dominance, winning another silver at the World Championships in Bogota in 2022 and later, clinched the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in the same year.

After taking Indian weightlifting to newer heights over the past decade, the veteran will have all eyes on her in the mega event in Paris.