“I will try bringing two gold medals for the country” - Simran Sharma confident of podium finish at the Paris Paralympics 2024

Indian para sprinter Simran Sharma is confident of a podium finish at the Paris Paralympics 2024, scheduled to be held later this year in August and September. Notably, Simran achieved the gold medal in T12 200m at the World Para Athletics Championships in Japan, clocking 24.95 seconds.

Simran is targeting gold medals in T12 100m and 200m sprints in the upcoming Paralympics. Coached by her husband Gajendra Singh, she is training regularly at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

“My coach suggests that once an event is completed, I should look at the next one. He told me now that the World Championships is over, start training for the next major event. So, the season’s next target is the Paralympics. If I am fit and injury-free, I will try bringing two gold medals for the country,” Simran told SAI Media.

Trending

Simran Sharma has been in exceptional form

Simran has been performing consistently since 2022, winning the National Championships and the Indian Open in both 100m and 200m sprints. Furthermore, she secured the silver medal in the Asian Para Games in 2023.

She also clinched three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and long jump in the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in December 2023 and later was inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Notably, Simran Sharma was born prematurely and was kept in an incubator for the initial 10 weeks and it was discovered that she is visually impaired.

Simran Sharma’s love for the track was initiated in her hometown Modinagar in Ghaziabad. However, after meeting with her eventual husband Gajendra Singh in Modinagar in 2015, things turned out drastically for her as she took up running.

Gajendra helped Simran in building her muscle strength and stamina before concentrating on her technique.

“I am thankful to SAI and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for the support and for letting me compete in the Asian Para Games without selection trials. I was coming back from a hamstring injury suffered during the World Championships. But I clinched two silver medals in Hangzhou and that was a huge relief,” Simran said.