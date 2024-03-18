"I will try to take her legacy forward" - Nikhat Zareen praises her idol Mary Kom ahead of Paris Olympics

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen aspires to continue Mary Kom's legacy in the boxing realm of the country.

Mary Kom, the former boxer certainly left an indelible mark on Indian sporting history with her impressive performances. She is the only female athlete to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times and the only boxer to secure eight World Championship medals.

The 41-year-old shot to fame after winning the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics in the flyweight (51 kg) category. Overall, she has won 19 medals at major events for the country, and is also the recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards.

Meanwhile, Nikhat Zareen has risen to fame in the last few years. She clinched gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships. Furthermore, the 27-year-old secured gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In an interview with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Zareen expressed her admiration for Mary Kom and said:

"She is a six-time World Champion and suddenly a girl, who don't have any identity and is just as a junior world champion and a Youth World Silver medalist, can't replace a legend. But, I kept my patience and when I got that opportunity, I used it and I won the medal for my country at World Championships.

"I am really happy. I can never be like her, but I will try to take her legacy forward."

Expand Tweet

When Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen faced each other in a ring for the first time

Yes, Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen were pitted against each other for a spot in the Olympic boxing qualifiers. It all happened when the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) preferred the seasoned campaigner ahead of Zareen in the 51kg category at the 2019 World Championships. The youngster wanted a fair chance and requested a trial bout with Mary Kom.

As a result, BFI announced a fight between the two, which proved to be a one-sided affair. The six-time world champion beat Zareen 9-1 to make the Indian team for the Olympic Qualifiers.

Expand Tweet

Despite the bad past, Nikhat Zareen posted a photo in May 2022 with Mary Kom, calling the veteran her idol.