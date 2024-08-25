Paris Olympic bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale has opened up about his campaign at the French capital. Kusale acknowledged that physical fitness played a crucial role in his performance, noting that it was a key factor that prevented him from clinching the top spot. He also promised to strive harder for a gold medal the next time.

"I lacked physical fitness, and that's one reason I missed out on the gold medal. I will work on this and aim to win it next time," Swapnil Kusale stated, speaking to ANI.

The competition, held at the National Shooting Center in Châteauroux, saw Kusale start off in the sixth position after the first 15 shots in the kneeling position, scoring 153.3 points.

Despite the early setback, Kusale’s focus and determination never wavered.

"When I was in sixth place, I wasn't looking at the scoreboard. My only focus was on hitting the target," Kusale shared.

A detailed look at Swapnil Kusale's performance in Paris 2024 Olympics

In the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final at the Paris Olympics, Swapnil Kusale made history by securing India’s first-ever Olympic shooting medal in this event. Kusale’s consistent shooting across three series allowed him to climb into third place by the end of Stage 1, securing his position in the final round.

The competition then shifted to the standing position, where each shot was crucial. Kusale’s shots of 10.5, 9.4, and 9.9 were enough to keep him in the top three, confirming his bronze medal. However, his 10.0 in the subsequent shot wasn't sufficient to keep him in contention for the gold.

China's Liu Yukun, a world record holder, eventually claimed the gold with a score of 463.6, while Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish took silver with 461.3. Kusale had earned his place in the eight-man final after finishing seventh in the qualifiers with a score of 590.

