“In my opinion, trials should not be held” - Aman Sehrawat after confirming his spot for Paris Olympics 2024

The lone Indian wrestler to secure his spot for the Paris Olympics 2024 in the men’s division, Aman Sehrawat, feels it would be frustrating to be a part of yet another selection trial before being part of the mega event in Paris.

In the recently concluded World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier in Turkiye, Istanbul, the U23 World Champion saved India from embarrassment after securing his quota in the men’s 57 kg category for the quadrennial event.

Aman, whose natural body weight is 62 kg, has to focus on reducing his weight to prepare for another round of selection trials, which is currently annoying him the most.

“So many times I have cut my weight. How many times do I have to do it? It causes a lot of weakness. I don’t understand do I think of now winning trials again or start preparing for the Olympics? I think the work I need to put in for good preparation will be affected if I am asked to go through the trials again,” Aman Sehrawat told PTI in an interview.

“By the time trials are finished, the Olympics will be almost there, so when do we start preparations? In my opinion, trials should not be held,” Aman added.

“I see myself in top-3 in the world” - Aman Sehrawat

Regrettably, India drew a blank in 11 other weight categories where the country’s male wrestlers competed as none of them could qualify. After securing his spot for the mega event, Aman is confident of finishing on the podium.

Aman, who is Asian Games bronze medalist and Asian Championships title winner, has emphasized that he always sees himself in the top-3 in the world alongside Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakarov and Zavur Uguev from Russia.

“I see myself in top-3 in the world. Russia and Albania are strong and it will be close with them, others I can manage,” he said.

Aman Sehrawat suffered a loss over Zelimkhan Abakarov in the 2023 World Championship. On the other hand, Zavur Uguev secured a win over Ravi Dahiya in the Tokyo Games gold medal match.

Ravi, along with the other three top wrestlers in the men’s 57 kg category from the last trials held in Sonipat will be pitted against each other. The winner among them will then lock horns with the quota winner Aman.