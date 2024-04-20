"India has big hopes for Vishnu for Paris" - Anandi Chandavarkar on India's hopes for a medal in sailing at the Paris Olympics 2024

Anandi Chandavarkar, the 15-year-old sailing talent from Mumbai, recently won a bronze medal in the mixed-gender category at the OpenSkiff Eurochallenge on Garda Trentino 2024, held in Circolo Vela Arco, Italy. She also took first place in the Girls (U17) division in the same event.

Chandavarkar, who won gold at the Phuket King's Cup Regatta in Thailand last year, recently made a transition to the 29er class of skiffs and hopes to make another jump to foiling and compete in a Sail GP one day.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Anandi Chandavarkar talks about her journey, the challenges she has faced, and her future aspirations. She also gives her thoughts on the sailing scene in the country, what can be done to further promote the sport, and India’s chances for a medal at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Q: How did you take up the sport?

Anandi Chandavarkar: My dad has always been passionate about sailing, and he introduced me to the sport. One day, he took me to the beach, and I got into a dinghy. I fell in love with the sport and never looked back.

Q: What specifically attracted you to sailing over other sports that most teenagers usually play or compete in?

Anandi Chandavarkar: The feeling of being out on the water and competing is truly amazing. I love adrenaline and speed, and that’s one of the reasons why I’m so attracted to the sport. I also really love the community that we have in this sport. Everyone is connected, and you make a ton of friends as you travel the world.

Q: Everything comes with its challenges; what are some of the challenges you have encountered or encounter even right now?

Anandi Chandavarkar: One of the challenges I have encountered is that we don’t have a big fleet in India. So, for a few years, I was training alone, and I mostly got my exposure and experience from competing in events internationally, which was a bit of a challenge because other countries obviously have their own teams and fleets, unlike India.

Q: How has your family's support been?

Anandi Chandavarkar: My family completely supports me. My dad is a sailor, so we share the same passion, and both my parents support me, taking time off of their schedules to travel all around the world with me for events and training, for which I’m very grateful!

Q: Balancing academics and intense training requires dedication; how do you manage it effectively?

Anandi Chandavarkar: My school supports me and my schedule entirely, so I’m really grateful. Academics also come somewhat easily to me, so that’s not really a big issue. But when it comes to balancing out my schedule in general, it just comes down to planning everything in detail, which is very important.

Q: You have already won medals at several international competitions; could you share something about your experiences at these events?

Anandi Chandavarkar: Most of my experiences have been learning experiences. I make sure that whenever I am at an event, I try to focus on myself instead of getting nervous and thinking about other people. I try to mainly compete with myself.

Q: What are your future aspirations?

Anandi Chandavarkar: I’ve just transitioned to the 29er class of skiffs, but now I am thinking of transitioning to foiling because that’s the future. Maybe one day I could be part of something more significant, like Sail GP.

Q: Why do you think there is a lack of Indian representation in the global sailing scene?

Anandi Chandavarkar: In India, sailing is a very rare sport. It is also expensive as the participation includes different costs like renting sailboats and coach boats, buying sailing clothing for different weather conditions, spare parts, etc.

To be competitive enough, a sailor has to sail to many events and train with the competitors to reach the level of the competition. The costs are higher, which makes it difficult for many talents. Also, the cost of buying or having a particular class of boat is higher as there are additional taxes, which makes it challenging to have many sailors training.

Q: What can be done to promote the sport in the country?

Anandi Chandavarkar: To promote the sport, India needs sailing infrastructure and accessibility for kids to learn it. We have an extensive coastline but hardly any sailing centers and clubs where an individual can try to sail. It could only work if state and central governments or sponsors could donate some funds to make the sport bigger by creating opportunities.

Q: With India's participation in sailing at the upcoming Paris Olympics, what do you think are our chances at winning a medal?

Anandi Chandavarkar: Indian Ilca 7 sailor Vishnu Saravanan has been sailing exceptionally well in his fleet and getting top 30–40 results overall in his category. He is still younger than his competitors and finishing top 5 in some races in major regattas. India has big hopes for Vishnu for Paris.