"India is elated" - PM Narendra Modi congratulates Preethi Pal and Nishad Kumar for their medals in Paris Paralympics

Preethi Pal and Nishad Kumar have been the talk of the town after they won medals in their respective sports at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Last Friday, Preethi created history by becoming the first Indian para athlete to win a medal in athletics at the Paralympics. She won a bronze in the women's 100m T35 race and today, she went on to achieve a similar feat in the 200m T35 discipline.

Nishad Kumar, on the other hand, won a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 category. He came second to USA's Roderick Townsend-Roberts whose jump was 0.08m more than him. Kumar registered a 2.04m jump.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to take to social media to congratulate both the athletes, who have made India proud at the Summer Paralympic Games. He wrote about Preethi Pal:

"A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the Paris Paralympics 2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable."

Speaking of Nishad Kumar, the Prime Minister stated:

"Congrats to Nishad Kumar for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024! He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated."

India's medal tally at Paris 2024 Paralympics

The Indian contingent are living up to the expectations to the previous Paralympic Games where they won a total of 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals. This time, with six days left for the competition to conclude, they have alreay secured 11 medals, including two golds courtesy Avani Lekhara and Nitesh Kumar.

Four silver medals have also made their way into the cabinet. Manish Narwal, Yogesh Kathuniya, Thulasimathi Murugesan, and Nishad Kumar have contributed in this. Apart from these five bronze medals have also been bagged by the contingent, notably, Mona Agarwal, Rubina Francis, Manisha Ramadass, and Preethi Pal (2).

