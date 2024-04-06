India's top shooters request for relaxation in participation criteria for Olympic trials, NRAI says not possible

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has rejected the request to change the criteria for participation in the Olympic Selection Trials (OST). A few of the top shooters requested the association for relaxation so that they could also make it to the trials.

According to the NRAI’s selection criteria, only five shooters in each category, determined by their national ranking and Qualification Ranking for the Olympic Games (QROG) Points, are eligible to participate in the trials.

Notably, two OSTs are scheduled at the Karni Singh Range in Delhi from April 18 to 27, while the other two will take place in Bhopal from May 10 to 19. These trials will play a pivotal role in selecting the pistol and rifle contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024.

However, a circumstance has emerged that some of the 19 shooters, who qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024, are currently experiencing a dip in their form. Interestingly, some other shooters have achieved higher scores in national and international competitions, positioning themselves as contenders for Olympic spots.

For instance, a female shooter, who secured an Olympic quota in the 50m rifle 3 positions event last year has witnessed her national ranking decline to 16. However, she has been included in the top five for the trials due to the Paris quota she had previously earned.

Moreover, some additional shooters have shot consistently well, yet a single subpar score has caused them to slip out of the top five rankings. They believe that they should be considered to participate in the trials after missing out on the top five spots by minimal margins.

A top men’s rifle shooter and Asian Games medallist, who is part of the 50m rifle 3-position trials does not find his name in the 10m air rifle trials after his ranking declined because of just one subpar score in a World Cup event.

NRAI secretary opens up on the situation

On April 5, Friday, NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia confirmed that five shooters had written to the federation for their names to be included in the trials.

“So far there is no change in the criteria. We are following them. Yes, we have received letters from five shooters requesting their names to be included in the trials, but we are not changing the criteria. There is no (NRAI) meeting scheduled (to change the criteria),” Rajiv told PTI.

It is understood that two women pistol shooters, one of them an Asian Games medallist, have requested NRAI to consider their names for the trials.