"India will always love you when you perform" - Coach Satyanarayana on nation's support for its para-athletes ahead of Paris 2024 Paralympics

India's Chief Coach of Para Athletics, Satyanarayana, feels the nation will always stand tall to support its para-athletes. For him, there is no bigger responsibility for an athlete than to put in their absolute best whenever they turn up for the country.

The coach will be in Paris motivating his troops at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Satyanarayana spoke with Sportskeeda during the send-off ceremony for the Indian Paralympics contingent in Delhi recently. He takes immense pride in the fact that the Paralympics will be telecasted live in India.

"This is the first time Paralympics are being telecasted live. The public is fully behind the Indian team. When you perform, people will always show faith in you and love you. So, it is our responsibility as athletes to give the fans and our country a reason to cheer for us," the coach said.

He radiated confidence while taking a 'guarantee' that India will win at least 10 gold medals in Paris if not more. He feels athletics and badminton will be among the sports India will excel in.

"I take guarantee that if we win under 25 medals, I will not return from Paris. And, we are winning at least 10 gold medals, take my word as a coach. Athletics, badminton, shooting and archery will win the maximum medals with the most golds coming in athletics," he said.

Hailing from Karnataka, Satyanarayana has been involved with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for a long time. He has trained numerous para-athletes in the country who have gone on to become champions.

"Fencing is very exciting and I know we will excel in it" - Says Satyanarayana

Satyanarayana lauded the progress India has made in the Paralympics, with the country competing in 12 events at the games in Paris. For Satyanarayana, fencing will be one event that India will surprise in.

"Earlier we used to participate in only 4-5 sports, now it is 12. Athletes from 17 states are representing India. Now, para-athletes think our life can be made through para-sports," he said. "Fencing is very exciting for me and I know we will excel in it. I confirm that Simran will win a medal."

Though there has been a significant improvement in the state of para-sports in India, the coach feels there is a lot more to be done. Infrastructure is paramount for him.

"The only challenge we are facing is the lack of infrastructure at some stadiums around the country. The athletes have to struggle with no accessible toilets, rooms etc. It is important that we make improvements to these things as it shows the county's prestige and wellness," he concluded.

