India will win a good number of medals in Paris Olympics: Powerlifter Gaurav Sharma

Indian world champion powerlifter Gaurav Sharma believes the country is poised for a stellar performance at the upcoming Paris Olympics, crediting the Indian government's increased support and focus on athlete development.

"Time has changed. India is doing good in sports and credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Athletes get foreign exposure, diet, training facilities from the government and I believe our sports persons will win a good number of medals in Paris (Olympics), breaking Tokyo's record," Sharma told the media on Monday.

Sharma's comments highlight a growing confidence in Indian athletics. Previously, athletes often struggled with inadequate facilities and resources. However, Sharma believes the current administration has addressed these concerns.

"There was a time when athletes used to complain about facilities but this government has sorted out these problems and it is very serious about making India a global sports powerhouse. Tournaments at the grassroots level like Khelo India have also provided a platform to young athletes, which eventually is going to help the nation in mega sporting spectacles," Gaurav said.

Neeraj Chopra clinched gold in Tokyo Olympics 2020

India's Olympic participation has indeed been on the rise. The Tokyo 2020 contingent, with 124 athletes, was the largest the country has ever sent to the Games. This resulted in India's most successful Olympics to date, with a record haul of seven medals, including Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in men's javelin throw. This year, the expectation is for even more athletes to qualify and surpass India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, the focus has intensified. Sharath Kamal, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion and the chosen flag-bearer for India, exemplifies the spirit of experienced athletes.

Several young guns like shooter Palak Gulia, who secured a quota at the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship, are also raring to go. While the final qualification process is still ongoing, expectations are high, particularly in shooting, wrestling, badminton, and archery, where India has a strong track record.

